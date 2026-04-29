Bitcoin price is trading in a narrow band near $77,000 as markets wait for the Federal Reserve’s latest rate decision on Wednesday, 29 April 2026. With inflation still near 3% and energy prices remaining elevated, the FOMC is broadly expected to leave rates unchanged, keeping risk assets stuck in a cautious near-term setup.

That backdrop has left traders balancing short-term volatility against longer-term positioning. BTC briefly revisited support around $75,700 on Tuesday afternoon, and while institutional and corporate demand have helped underpin the market, uncertainty around macro policy is pushing some investors to look beyond immediate price swings.

One area drawing attention is early-stage crypto infrastructure. Among the projects benefiting from that shift is the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale, which is pitching a cross-chain architecture designed to reduce fragmentation across major blockchain ecosystems.

The current FOMC meeting is once again shaping sentiment across crypto and other risk markets. A still-resilient labor market, combined with persistent inflationary pressures and oil near $100 a barrel, has reduced expectations of any immediate policy easing. Even when the Fed delivers the outcome markets expect, similar meetings have often triggered a “sell the news” response in Bitcoin and broader digital assets.

Recent BTC price action reflects that hesitation. After pushing toward $80,000, the market pulled back, prompting traders to reassess whether the move has enough strength to continue.

We got the 80k push on $BTC. Whether this ends up as a macro LH is yet to be determined. But long term I don't think it's a bad spot with quite a bit of patience. Right now I think it's more important to reclaim a prev level if we want true expansion. For example 84-86k area HTF… https://t.co/rhgpJzP1ic pic.twitter.com/JalEjoUeNf — 🐧 (@Pentosh1) April 28, 2026

Prominent trader Pentoshi said in an X post that the latest move toward $80,000 may form a macro lower high. He added that Bitcoin price would need to reclaim the $84,000 to $86,000 zone on a higher-time-frame close to signal more convincing momentum.

Why Infrastructure Narratives Are Gaining Ground Amid the Bitcoin Price Recovery

As Bitcoin price consolidates, some capital is rotating into projects tied to market structure rather than short-term price momentum. LiquidChain (LIQUID) is one of the names drawing interest, with its presale now raising more than $700,000.

The project is developing a Layer 3 blockchain that brings together Bitcoin’s capital base, Ethereum’s DeFi liquidity, and Solana’s execution speed into a single environment. According to its design, the network aims to provide deeper liquidity and faster transactions through a high-performance virtual machine, and to minimize trust in cross-chain verification without relying on wrapped assets.

For developers, the pitch is straightforward: deploy once and potentially access users across the three largest blockchain ecosystems. For traders, the appeal centers on atomic settlement and verifiable asset representation, two features that aim to improve capital efficiency and composability across decentralized markets.

Meditation is key for The Order. Only a focused mind can build something as vast as LiquidChain. 👁⟁https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/asxJkNwLpj — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) April 28, 2026

The LIQUID token is currently priced at $0.01454 in presale. Early participants are also being offered staking rewards of up to 1,533% APY as the project moves toward eventual token listings and mainnet development.

LiquidChain Presale Terms and Access

Investors interested in participating can do so via the official LiquidChain website. LIQUID is also available through the Best Wallet crypto wallet, which can be downloaded via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Purchases can be made using ETH, SOL, BTC, USDT, USDC, and BNB, or with a bank card. The presale price remains $0.01454 per token, while the advertised staking APY is currently around 1,533%.

For updates on the presale, stage progress, and broader ecosystem developments, users can follow LiquidChain on X and join its Telegram channel.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.