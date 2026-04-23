In the latest Ethereum news, institutional demand for Ethereum remains in focus after spot ETFs brought in $495.75 million in net inflows this month, reinforcing a constructive backdrop for the second-largest cryptocurrency. ETH is trading above $2,300, and that steady stream of capital has helped the asset defend important technical levels as traders assess whether a stronger breakout can follow.

The market’s immediate focus is on the $2,400- $2,500 band. Analysts say a convincing move through $2,500, followed by support holding there, could mark the start of a broader multi-week advance and provide another tailwind for altcoins.

As that setup develops, some investors are also looking beyond straightforward ETH exposure toward infrastructure plays tied to cross-chain liquidity and scaling. LiquidChain (LIQUID) is one of the projects drawing attention, backed by early presale traction and a model built around unified liquidity across major blockchain ecosystems.

U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs have posted consistent positive flows throughout April, with multiple trading sessions delivering tens of millions of dollars in net inflows. Recent weekly figures have pushed the monthly total close to $500 million, with BlackRock and Fidelity products among the leading contributors.

Those inflows are landing alongside improving on-chain activity and signs of whale accumulation, adding to the view that Ethereum’s underlying picture remains healthy even during periods of consolidation.

Traders, including Daan Crypto, have highlighted the $2,400-$2,500 area as the key battleground. In that view, a decisive breakout on strong volume and a firm weekly close above that range would improve the odds of a fresh push higher.

$ETH Close to testing its bull market support band and Weekly 200MA. That $2400-$2500 region is an important one for Ethereum. Eyes on the weekly close. pic.twitter.com/FaTof9STNf — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) April 22, 2026

Latest Ethereum News: Why Cross-Chain Liquidity Is Entering the Conversation

For many market participants, the ETF story is not just about Ethereum’s price. It is also about where the next wave of on-chain activity may concentrate, particularly in products that aim to improve capital efficiency across fragmented blockchain networks. That is where LiquidChain (LIQUID) is trying to differentiate itself.

The project is developing what it describes as the first Layer 3 execution environment designed to combine Bitcoin’s capital base, Ethereum’s DeFi liquidity, and Solana’s transaction speed on a single chain. Its architecture uses a Solana-class virtual machine, unified liquidity pools supported by verifiable asset representations, and cross-chain proofs and messaging intended to enable atomic, trust-minimized settlement without the usual wrapping or bridging friction.

In practice, the goal is to let developers launch dApps, memecoins, and prediction markets once and access users and liquidity across all three ecosystems simultaneously. The intended benefits are deeper liquidity, quicker execution, and more efficient capital movement.

A little BTS of The Order cooking up LiquidChain's L3. ⟁👁https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/FpFioySiij — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) April 21, 2026

The project says its presale has raised more than $694,000 so far, with LIQUID priced at $0.01452 in the current stage. Participants can also stake immediately for a stated 1,563% APY, while the tokenomics direct most of the allocation toward development and ecosystem growth.

With the current presale stage set to close tomorrow, the window to enter at the current price is narrowing.

How Buyers Can Access the LIQUID Presale

Those looking to buy can go to the official LiquidChain website and complete the process through a Web3 wallet such as Best Wallet or MetaMask. Users select a payment option, confirm the transaction, and receive their allocation through the presale flow.

Available payment methods include ETH, SOL, BNB, USDT, USDC, BTC, and several other major cryptocurrencies. Bank card purchases are also supported.

According to the project, users who buy and stake during the presale currently qualify for 1,563% APY, with rewards to be distributed once claiming goes live.

Best Wallet is also presented as a mobile-friendly option. It can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, where users can find LIQUID in the “Upcoming Tokens” section and manage purchases and holdings in one place.

For further updates, follow LiquidChain on X and join its Telegram community.

Visit LiquidChain.

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