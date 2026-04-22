Bitpanda Launches Fusion Trading Showdown With €50,000 up for Grabs

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Bitpanda is turning up the heat for crypto traders across Europe with an exciting new Fusion trading competition that puts a massive €50,000 prize pool on the line. Verified account holders are already deep into the challenge on the platform’s advanced Fusion trading environment, where pure trading volume decides who climbs the ranks.

The contest runs through April 30, and the live leaderboard updates every 12 hours so all traders can keep an eye on the other contenders.

Participants simply choose a suitable trading handle and begin placing orders on Fusion. The more you trade, the stronger your position becomes. The top 20 traders are showcased in real time both inside the Bitpanda app and on the official competition hub, making the entire race open and motivating for everyone involved.

How the Fusion Trading Competition Works

Entry is quick and seamless for any verified Bitpanda user. After selecting an appropriate alias (nothing offensive or aggressive), every trade executed on Fusion during the competition period counts toward your total volume.

There are no bonus multipliers or hidden rules – rankings are based solely on overall trading activity. With frequent leaderboard refreshes, the competition stays dynamic right up until the final results are confirmed on April 30.

Prize Breakdown to Reward All Levels

The payout structure rewards standout performers while giving active traders a genuine opportunity to win:

1st Place: €10,000 in cash paired with an exclusive VIP sports club experience for the winner and one guest (worth €5,000).

€10,000 in cash paired with an exclusive VIP sports club experience for the winner and one guest (worth €5,000). 2nd Place: €5,000 cash plus the same VIP sports club package.

€5,000 cash plus the same VIP sports club package. 3rd Place: €2,500 cash and the VIP sports club experience.

Places 4 to 10 earn graduated cash awards from €1,000 down to €800. Then, positions 11 through 100 are entered into random draws for additional €500 cash prizes, ensuring broad participation and plenty of extra winners.

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What Makes Fusion the Go-To Platform for Experienced Traders?

Fusion was purpose-built for serious market participants who expect institutional-quality execution. By combining real-time order books from over a dozen leading global exchanges and liquidity providers, it delivers one of the deepest liquidity pools available in retail trading. Users gain access to more than 2,000 trading pairs, including convenient local fiat currencies such as CHF and GBP – all within Bitpanda’s secure, fully regulated European framework.

This setup translates into sharper spreads, minimal slippage, and lightning-fast order matching without ever having to switch platforms. Deposits and withdrawals remain completely free, and the sleek interface performs flawlessly on both desktop and mobile, letting traders stay active wherever they go.

Bitpanda: A Leading Regulated Multi-Asset Platform in Europe

Founded in Vienna back in 2014, Bitpanda has expanded into one of Europe’s most respected all-in-one investment platforms, now trusted by over seven million users. The company maintains robust regulatory credentials throughout the EU, including VASP registrations in several jurisdictions and a complete crypto custody and trading license from Germany’s BaFin. It also complies with PSD2 and MiFID II requirements, delivering the highest standards of security and transparency.

The platform goes far beyond crypto alone. Users can invest in fractional shares and ETFs starting at just €1, purchase physically allocated precious metals, set up automated savings plans, earn staking rewards, and spend via a Bitpanda Visa debit card that offers cashback on everyday purchases. Euro balances can generate daily interest through the Cash Plus feature, while the Bitpanda Academy delivers accessible learning materials for beginners and advanced users alike.

Fusion serves as the dedicated professional trading arm within this comprehensive ecosystem, offering advanced liquidity and tools while maintaining the same trusted security, single-account access, and strict regulatory oversight that define everything Bitpanda does.

With the competition well underway and the leaderboard already buzzing with activity, there’s never been a better time for skilled traders to put their strategies to the test on a top-tier regulated venue. Whether you’re chasing the grand prize or simply want to join the high-stakes action, the Fusion trading competition delivers the perfect mix of challenge and opportunity.

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