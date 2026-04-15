Bitpanda Fusion Brings Liquidity From 12 Global Venues Into One Regulated Account

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European crypto trading has faced fragmentation for years, with high-volume traders either accepting the silos and execution limitations of local platforms or spreading capital across multiple international exchanges, absorbing the operational costs that come with it. Bitpanda Fusion is landing with a new version built on the premise that neither compromise should be necessary.

Fusion is an advanced trading environment embedded within Bitpanda’s existing platform, which aggregates live order books from 12 global venues simultaneously, with liquidity sourced from between two and nine of those venues per pair, depending on market conditions.

The result is a deeper, dynamically allocated pool, leading to tighter spreads and better fill rates for traders.

Fusion runs directly through existing Bitpanda accounts in Europe, meaning no separate deposits, no parallel balances, and no fees for moving capital within the ecosystem. For anyone currently funding three or four exchanges and waiting for funds to be in the right place when a trade opportunity arises, the consolidation is a great feature.

The trading environment supports more than 2,000 pairs. Order types include limit, stop limit, and take profit. TradingView charting is native to the interface, and a trading API is available for automated strategies.

Fees start at 0.25% and decrease with activity, and deposits are generally free across many payment methods (including bank transfers and Google/Apple Pay).

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BitPanda Brings Trading Pools Together

Fragmentation has been a defining problem for active European crypto traders, with liquidity is dispersed across dozens of venues, each with its own depth profile, interface, and compliance status.

The most liquid international exchanges have typically operated outside European regulatory frameworks, while regulated domestic platforms offered legal clarity and custody security but not the execution quality that serious volume demands.

It is an issue that has pushed traders into workarounds, including multiple logins, separate collateral pools, manual order routing, fiat conversion fees, and slippage that compounds quietly over time.

Fusion’s mechanism consolidates external venue order books into a single, accessible pool, without requiring the trader to interact with those venues individually, effectively removing operational overhead while keeping everything within a regulated European account.

The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework is already pulling the broader market toward more compliance-integrated infrastructure. Fusion sees Bitpanda as a domestic option that offers execution depth and regulatory certainty in a single product.

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is now one of Europe’s largest multi-asset investment platforms, covering cryptocurrencies, stocks, ETFs, precious metals, and commodities, and is regulated by the Austrian Financial Market Authority.

Fusion extends the platform into new territory with professional-grade execution for high-frequency and high-volume traders, inside the same regulatory structure the company has operated within for over a decade.

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