Risk appetite is returning to crypto, with total market capitalization climbing above $2.5 trillion for the first time since March 18, reaching $2.53 trillion this morning. The move reflects renewed buying across large-cap tokens, while new meme coins are seeing stronger activity again.

That shift in sentiment is pushing traders back toward higher-volatility opportunities. Dogecoin is back on watchlists after a fresh technical signal pointed to possible upside, and in the presale market, Maxi Doge (MAXI) is gaining traction as its fundraising total moves closer to $5 million.

The project has now raised more than $4.73 million, and some market watchers believe it could benefit from the broader recovery ahead of potential exchange listings later this quarter.

Since falling to around $2.28 trillion on April 2, the combined crypto market has steadily recovered. Daily trading volume has also jumped to nearly $129 billion, suggesting stronger buyer participation is returning. Bitcoin is helping lead the rebound with a 5.8% gain on the day, but altcoins and meme tokens have outperformed, with the meme coin segment now valued at $32.1 billion.

Within that group, Dogecoin is attracting attention from technical analysts. Crypto investor and data analyst CW said on X yesterday that DOGE appears close to forming a golden cross, with the setup sitting on the lower boundary of a rising channel.

A golden cross for $DOGE is imminent. It is located on the lower line of the rising channel, which is the starting point of a rally. pic.twitter.com/B85fi5ulY0 — CW (@CW8900) April 13, 2026

Traders often view that kind of structure as an early-stage rally signal. In this case, the projected upside discussed around the setup extends as high as $1.70, helping revive interest in dog-themed assets more broadly.

New Meme Coins in Focus: Why Maxi Doge Is Catching Rotation From High-Beta Traders

As sentiment improves, capital is also moving into earlier-stage meme plays such as Maxi Doge (MAXI), where traders aim to position ahead of public exchange trading.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) leans heavily into degen trading culture, using a bodybuilding Shiba Inu mascot and a 1000x-leverage aesthetic to frame its brand. Beyond the meme angle, the project says its ecosystem will include daily smart-contract staking rewards, ROI-based community competitions, and planned futures-platform integrations tied to gamified events.

The team has also established a Maxi Fund intended to support exposure and liquidity initiatives after listing.

The presale began in July 2025 and has now brought in more than $4.7 million. MAXI is currently priced at $0.00028130, though that level is temporary, with the next increase scheduled for tomorrow.

Bro do you even lift? pic.twitter.com/tcWswx5Czh — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) April 7, 2026

Total supply is set at roughly 150 billion tokens, with allocations earmarked for staking, community incentives, marketing, and development. The roadmap outlines the project’s launch phase, DEX and CEX listings, community events, and partnership rollouts in a deliberately playful style.

The timing is notable. With overall market value breaking higher and DOGE technicals drawing fresh attention to the meme segment, projects like MAXI are being watched by traders looking for earlier entries into the next speculative cycle.

MAXI Price, Staking Yield and How to Participate

MAXI tokens are currently available at $0.00028130, and staking is already active during the presale with a stated 66% APY.

Those looking to participate can visit the official Maxi Doge presale website and connect a wallet via the integrated purchase widget. A mobile route is also available through the Best Wallet app, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Buyers can use ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC to swap into MAXI, while fiat purchases by bank card are also supported.

For updates on the presale, listings, and community events, users can follow Maxi Doge on X or join its Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.