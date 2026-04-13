A fresh geopolitical shock has rattled global markets after President Trump ordered a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, effective today, following the collapse of weekend peace talks with Iran. The move has jolted energy markets, with WTI crude up 8% at $104.40 and Brent climbing 7% to $101.86, while tanker traffic through one of the world’s most important shipping lanes has stopped.

The immediate pressure is falling on major oil importers such as China and India, but the market reaction has spread quickly across risk assets. Bitcoin slipped below $71,000 and was trading near $70,700 this morning as traders responded to the surge in oil and the broader risk-off tone.

Even so, one segment of the Bitcoin market is still attracting attention. A new Bitcoin layer 2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale has now raised more than $32.39 million, reflecting continued demand for projects tied to Bitcoin’s longer-term utility rather than just short-term price moves.

After negotiations over the Iran conflict failed to produce an off-ramp, shipping disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has become the market’s central concern. The route handles roughly 20% of global oil trade, and although the new U.S. blockade is intended to restore movement for vessels other than those departing Iranian ports, traffic has largely stalled for now.

Analysts have warned that if the disruption lasts, oil could climb toward $150 a barrel, revisiting levels seen during earlier global supply scares. That would increase inflation risks and add pressure across equities, commodities, and other risk-sensitive assets.

Bitcoin has reacted accordingly. After testing higher levels last week, BTC reversed lower as traders moved to cut exposure amid the geopolitical uncertainty.

Derivatives positioning points to a volatile setup. Trader Ted Pillows said on X that a 10% Bitcoin rally would wipe out $3.44 billion in short positions, while a move 10% lower would liquidate $5.44 billion in longs, suggesting downside pain remains the heavier side of the book.

$3,440,000,000 in shorts will get liquidated if $BTC pumps 10%. $5,440,000,000 in longs will get liquidated if Bitcoin dumps 10%. Max pain is currently to the downside here in the short term. pic.twitter.com/FLbPxXFuRE — Ted (@TedPillows) April 12, 2026

2026 Is The Year of Bitcoin Layer 2: Why Bitcoin Hyper Is Still Drawing Capital

While spot BTC is under pressure, interest in Bitcoin-related infrastructure has not faded. That is where the Bitcoin Hyper presale stands out, with investors focusing on whether the project can address some of Bitcoin’s long-standing usability constraints.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as a fast Layer 2 network for Bitcoin built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). The design is aimed at enabling cheaper, quicker transactions while also supporting DeFi applications and dApps, with Bitcoin Layer 1 security connected through a non-custodial bridge.

In practical terms, the project’s pitch is that users can access a smoother Bitcoin transaction experience on Layer 2 without giving up the decentralization and finality associated with the main chain.

When the future calls 📞 Bitcoin Hyper is already on the line. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/Kbl5ciAIpq — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 12, 2026

The HYPER token is intended to be used for gas fees, staking rewards, and governance. Total supply is capped at 21 billion, with allocations set aside for development, treasury, marketing, rewards, and exchange listings.

Against a backdrop of oil-driven volatility and a softer Bitcoin price, the HYPER presale is being framed by supporters as a way to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s broader ecosystem growth rather than relying solely on spot BTC performance.

The current presale stage ends tomorrow, with the token priced at $0.0136785 per HYPER.

New Bitcoin Layer 2 Presale Access, Payment Options, and Staking Terms

Those looking to participate can go to the official Bitcoin Hyper presale website, where the project’s details and purchase interface are available.

The sale supports several payment methods, including ETH, BNB, USDT, USDC, SOL, and bank card payments.

HYPER can also be purchased directly through the Best Wallet crypto wallet, which is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Purchased tokens can be staked immediately at the current 36% APY, while the presale price remains $0.0136785.

For updates, users can follow the Bitcoin Hyper project on X and join the official Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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