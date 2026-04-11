Algorand ($ALGO) Price Pullback Coming? Elite Analyst Warns of a Dip As BMIC Becomes the Real Bet

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Algorand had its moment in March. The price pumped 50% in one week, and climbed from around $0.08 to nearly $0.12. For holders, it was a long‑overdue burst of energy. But now, one elite analyst is warning that a pullback may be on the way.

Meanwhile, a different kind of momentum is happening elsewhere. BMIC ($BMIC), a project building the first complete quantum‑secure finance stack, has raised over $500,000 in its viral presale.

The platform offers a wallet, staking system, and payment layer all protected by post‑quantum cryptography. For those hunting the next crypto opportunity, BMIC is starting to get a lot of attention.

ALGO Price Prediction: Dip Incoming?

More Crypto Online, a technical analyst with a strong track record, shared a detailed chart on Algorand. The analysis pointed to a clear structure. ALGO had a strong move up, but now the price is showing signs of exhaustion.

According to the chart, the price should soon start a pullback. If that pullback unfolds as a three‑wave pattern and holds a higher low, then another move higher in wave c of (B) can be expected. Micro support is currently defined between $0.087 and $0.106. That range represents the zone where buyers would need to step in to keep the bullish structure alive.

Source: X/@Morecryptoonl

The analyst also noted that a break above $0.248 would make the white scenario (the more bullish path) more probable. But for now, that remains only the alternative scenario. The primary expectation is a pullback first.

For anyone watching the Algorand price, this means patience. The March pump was exciting, but the chart suggests a cooldown before any sustained move higher. The key levels to watch are the support zone between $0.087 and $0.106. If that holds, ALGO could set up for another leg up. If it breaks, the structure weakens.

BMIC: A Different Kind of Bet

BMIC is solving a problem that affects every crypto holder. Quantum computers will eventually break the cryptography that secures traditional wallets. When that happens, every public key exposed on‑chain becomes a target. Hackers can harvest data today and decrypt it later.

The platform uses post‑quantum cryptography and signature‑hiding smart accounts to remove that threat. Public keys never appear on‑chain, removing the number one attack vector quantum computers will exploit. It is not a patch on old systems. It is built quantum‑native from the ground up.

The project combines three core products. A quantum‑resistant wallet that never exposes your keys. A staking system that keeps validator signatures private. A payment layer protected by PQC authentication and signature‑hiding routing. Enterprises can integrate BMIC’s QSaaS APIs for custody, key management, and secure communications without rebuilding their infrastructure.

AI runs through every layer. It detects threats, optimizes post‑quantum cryptography performance, and automatically upgrades algorithms as global standards evolve. Users get security that improves over time without manual updates.

BMIC’s presale is still open. The current price sits at $0.0521787 per token. Prices increase dynamically across up to 50 phases, topping out at $0.058182. The official launch price will exceed the final presale tier. Over $500,000 has already been raised.

BMIC offers something rare: early entry into infrastructure that every long‑term holder will eventually need. It is a bet on security that the market has not yet fully priced in.

Why BMIC Deserves the Focus

Algorand’s momentum from March may have already passed. The analyst warns of a pullback, and the chart supports that view. The support zone between $0.087 and $0.106 will tell the story. If it holds, ALGO could set up for another move. If it breaks, the wait gets longer.

BMIC is different. It does not depend on short‑term price action or market sentiment. The quantum threat is real, and BMIC is the first project building a complete security stack to address it. The presale is still in early phases, and the current price of $0.0521787 is the lowest it will ever be.

For those who missed the March pump in Algorand or any other altcoin, BMIC offers a second chance at a different kind of crypto bet. The window for the lowest entry is open. Early supporters are already in. The question is whether you join them before the next phase pushes the price higher.

Meet the future of quantum-secure Web3 with BMIC:

Presale: https://bmic.ai/

Social: https://x.com/BMIC_ai

Telegram: https://t.me/+6d1dX_uwKKdhZDFk

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