Meme coins are back in the market conversation, but this time the catalyst is coming from both Wall Street paperwork and on-chain positioning. Canary Capital has filed an S-1 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot PEPE ETF, a notable attempt to package a major meme token for traditional investment accounts. The proposed trust would hold actual PEPE, issue shares in standard baskets, and keep a small Ethereum allocation to cover fees.

That filing lands as parts of the meme sector show signs of selective strength rather than broad speculation. PEPE has flashed bullish technical signals, including an RSI divergence, while whales accumulated 1.23 trillion tokens on April 5. Shiba Inu has also seen steady wallet growth, with holders adding 2.02 trillion SHIB since the start of the month, valued at about $12.16 million at current prices.

Against that backdrop, the Maxi Doge presale is approaching the $6 million mark, drawing interest from traders looking beyond established meme leaders and into newer, high-beta names.

The PEPE ETF filing stands out because it pushes a category long associated with retail trading into a more conventional investment format. If approved, the product would give investors direct PEPE exposure through standard brokerage channels, removing the need to manage wallets or interact with on-chain infrastructure. Approval is far from guaranteed and likely months away, but the filing alone signals that meme assets are beginning to be evaluated through an institutional lens.

That matters because the broader mood in crypto remains cautious. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index is still in extreme fear territory, yet a serious filing tied to a meme coin suggests some market participants see durable demand and sufficient liquidity in names like PEPE. It also raises a broader question: which meme tokens now have the depth, brand recognition, and trading volume to support regulated products?

Price action has been mixed, but on-chain behavior has remained constructive. PEPE traded about 6% lower in the 24 hours after the ETF news, even as whales continued accumulating. At the same time, the daily chart completed a bullish RSI divergence, with price printing a lower low while RSI made a higher low. That setup has already helped fuel an 11% spot rebound in recent sessions, though PEPE is still well off its recent highs.

$PEPE ETF Approval sets it up for a very solid long-term bullish catalysts 🐸✅ Long-term this is very bullish for #PEPE 🐸 Latest #PEPE price and news action right here ⏬ pic.twitter.com/GSZjWH7emY — Crypto Zeus ⚡ (@CryptoZeusYT) April 10, 2026

Whale Buying in PEPE and SHIB Points to Selective Accumulation

PEPE is not the only meme asset seeing steady large-holder activity. Shiba Inu has followed a similar pattern, with large wallets lifting total holdings to 773.79 trillion SHIB since April 1. That accumulation has come while SHIB trades near $0.00000602 and remains up 11% over the past 30 days.

Another notable signal is the decline in SHIB exchange reserves, which have fallen to multi-year lows. That suggests lower near-term sell pressure as more tokens move into longer-term storage. The combination of wallet accumulation and shrinking exchange balances often points to patient positioning rather than short-term churn.

These moves are unfolding while Bitcoin consolidates around $72,000 and easing geopolitical tensions offer modest support to risk assets. In that environment, high-liquidity meme names such as PEPE and SHIB appear to be attracting targeted interest first. If sentiment improves, they are well placed to respond quickly because they already have the communities and trading infrastructure needed to absorb fresh capital.

Maxi Doge Builds Momentum as Traders Look for the Next Meme Rotation

While established tokens absorb institutional and whale attention, newer projects are trying to capture the next leg of meme rotation. Maxi Doge, an Ethereum-based meme project centered on overt degen branding, is now nearing $6 million in presale funding. That pace stands out in a market where many early-stage meme launches have struggled to maintain traction.

The project is leaning into straightforward meme culture rather than leading with complicated utility claims. Its pitch centers on viral appeal, rapid community formation, and an irreverent tone that tends to travel well across crypto social channels. For speculative traders, that profile is familiar: strong branding first, with market attention potentially accelerating once exchange listings arrive.

Maxi Doge is not competing head-on with PEPE or SHIB in terms of liquidity or market recognition. Instead, it is positioning itself as a higher-risk, higher-reward option for traders looking further down the meme curve. Its Ethereum base gives it immediate compatibility with major wallets and decentralized exchanges, while its community-first framing aligns with the style that has driven prior meme runs.

WHERE ALL THE BULLS AT? WE DON'T QUIT. pic.twitter.com/J30E70EV5f — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) March 31, 2026

If the PEPE ETF filing stirs further institutional interest in meme assets, that could strengthen sentiment across the sector and spur spillover into newer plays. Maxi Doge’s approach toward $6 million suggests there is still available capital for projects that resonate culturally, even with fear still elevated across the broader market.

Maxi Doge Presale Details and Participation Options

Anyone can join the Maxi Doge Token presale within minutes through WalletConnect or directly via Best Wallet. You can buy MAXI tokens using ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, or just pay with a bank card. Best Wallet is free to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store and offers functionality for managing and tracking all your presale investments.

MAXI tokens bought at presale can be staked instantly in Maxi Doge’s native protocol, earning a dynamic 66% APY.

The current presale price is $0.00028120, but it will increase within the next 48 hours.

The project’s code is free of security errors, certified by full audits from both Coinsult and SOLIDProof.

You can become part of the growing community by following Maxi Doge on X and Telegram.

Visit Maxi Doge.

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