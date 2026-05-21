Crypto markets have cooled from the volatility seen in recent weeks as fresh diplomatic engagement in the Iran War helps reduce one of the main external pressure points for risk assets. Bitcoin is hovering near $78,000, while the total crypto market capitalization stands around $2.59 trillion after modest daily gains.

That steadier backdrop has not stopped capital from moving into Bitcoin-focused infrastructure plays. Among the projects still drawing attention, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale continues to post strong inflows, with more than $32.7 million raised so far as investors back efforts to expand Bitcoin’s transaction capacity and utility.

High-level discussions between US and Iranian officials resumed this week, with negotiations centered in part on lowering tensions and clarifying shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz. Those developments matter well beyond energy markets: earlier moves in oil and shifts in broader risk appetite had spilt into digital assets, while the latest diplomatic progress has coincided with more orderly trading across crypto.

For now, Bitcoin remains pinned near $78,000, and the broader market is showing only mild daily gains, a sign that traders are digesting the macro reset rather than immediately chasing a breakout.

Analyst Daan Crypto said liquidity has built up around the $78,000 area, with another notable zone between $76,500 and $77,000. After several tight sessions, he expects a move of 5% or more once the current range gives way.

$BTC Some big clusters right around price. Most notably: the ~$78K area and the $76.5K-$77K area in the short term. Price has been in a pretty tight price range the past few days so expecting some larger 5%+ move to occur here soon again. pic.twitter.com/Lg7c7OMLtw — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) May 21, 2026

Bitcoin Hyper Keeps Attracting Demand as a Bitcoin Scaling Bet

While macro conditions have become less stressful, attention has also shifted back toward projects focused on improving Bitcoin’s long-term functionality. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is built around a Bitcoin Layer 2 that combines the Solana Virtual Machine’s high throughput with Bitcoin-oriented security, using zero-knowledge proofs and routine state commitments back to the base chain.

The model is designed so users can bridge BTC via a canonical bridge, transact on Layer 2 with near-instant finality for payments or decentralized applications, and later withdraw funds with cryptographic verification. In short, the pitch centers on faster, cheaper Bitcoin-linked activity without abandoning the security assumptions of the main network.

The presale has now brought in almost $33 million, with the current HYPER token price set at $0.0136804. Buyers can also purchase and stake in a single step, with staking currently offering a 36% APY.

According to the project, token allocations are spread across development, treasury reserves, marketing, staking rewards, and future exchange listings, suggesting a framework aimed at continued buildout rather than a short-term launch cycle.

How Buyers Can Access the HYPER Presale

Those looking to take part can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper presale site. The sale supports purchases with SOL, ETH, BNB, USDC, and USDT, as well as bank card payments. Token claims are scheduled to be processed on the corresponding network after the token generation event.

Another route is through Best Wallet, whose mobile app supports the full HYPER presale process. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, and users who choose the buy-and-stake option can access the 36% APY from the outset.

For ongoing updates, the project directs users to Bitcoin Hyper’s X page and its official Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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