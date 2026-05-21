Best USDT Poker Site Completes Deal to Sponsor Triton Montenegro, Launches $25,000 Giveaway

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In what could be a major step-up for the crypto poker landscape, CoinPoker has partnered with Triton Poker to become the official sponsor of the Super High Roller Series (SHRS), currently underway at Maestral Resort & Casino in Montenegro.

This strategic collaboration marks a significant milestone for CoinPoker, which has been under the brightest spotlight in online poker for almost a decade, all thanks to its high-stakes cash games, multiple ambassador signings, and large-scale bonuses.

Welcome to the table, @CoinPoker_OFF. Official Partner of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series Montenegro. The Home of High-Stakes Online Poker. Player-first, built for the biggest stages in the game. Maestral Resort & Casino. May 13-28. Game on. pic.twitter.com/VFCxEmN8vw — Triton Poker (@tritonpoker) May 12, 2026

In 2024, the Argentina national team announced the USDT poker room as its regional sponsor, a feat that cemented its position at the pinnacle of the industry.

Triton’s partnerships could represent another big leap in its global presence, considering the brand also operates at the very top of the other side of poker.

Let’s be real – collaborations in poker are nothing new. But what makes this entirely different is how naturally aligned both sides are.

Where things get even more interesting is the fully funded 25,000 USDT Triton sponsorship for one lucky CoinPoker for the upcoming SHRS in Jeju, South Korea, later this year.

Triton x CoinPoker – Online Poker’s Elite Arena Meets the Biggest Stage in Live Poker

Only weeks after unveiling a brand new software client and following it up with the rollout of a promotional structure that distributes over $1.5 million payouts weekly, CoinPoker doesn’t appear to be slowing down at all.

This time around, the online poker operator is taking things a step further with a strategic collaboration involving the brand behind the world’s most prestigious poker tournament series.

For years, Triton Poker has brought together some of the biggest names in the game through its coveted Super High Roller Series, hosted three to four times annually at high-profile venues worldwide.

The tour’s long-standing reputation as a proving ground for fearless poker elites comes largely from its insanely large buy-ins, with the cheapest entry point sitting at around $25,000.

Notable figures including Stephen Chidwick, Phil Ivey, Jason Koon, Fedor Holz, Papo MC, Mario Mosböck, and Danny Tang, are regularly in attendance, competing for seven-figure payouts, prestige, and global attention.

That trend continues at the Montenegro SHRS, which kicked off on May 13 and runs until May 28.

The collaboration with CoinPoker, however, focuses on connecting crypto poker with the premier live circuits the brand is known for, creating a seamless pathway for fresh talents to transition from virtual tables to the grand stage of high-stakes poker.

CoinPoker sees this partnership as an opportunity to further cement its status as a global leader in online poker, especially with its branding on full display at the Montenegro stop.

For both brands, the deal underscores a shared commitment to elevating the game and offering players a truly global stage to showcase their skills.

“We’re very much looking forward to working with CoinPoker for our trip to Montenegro this month. This is always one of our most popular destinations, and we’re delighted to unveil our new sponsorship arrangement just as everyone is gearing up for 16 exciting days of action,” Triton CEO Andy Wong said.

In the same vein, Mosböck, a four-time Triton champion and an ambassador to both brands, said: “This isn’t just a partnership; it’s a powerhouse alignment. Bringing together two of the world’s premier poker brands is a win for the industry, and we’re just getting started.”

Introducing the $25,000 Road to Triton Jeju Giveaway on CoinPoker

With the Triton partnership, CoinPoker has taken a significant step in making the Super High Roller Series more accessible to its community of players.

A $25,000 Road to Triton Jeju promo is already in full swing at the site, which will offer one lucky player a fully funded sponsorship to the next SHRS stop in Jeju, South Korea.

Apart from the $25,000 tournament buy-in, the package also covers five-star hotel accommodation, round-trip business flights, and a VIP experience with their favorite poker celebrities.

So far, the qualifying events for this package have seen a blend of seasoned professionals and rising talents, all aiming to make their mark in the world of elite poker.

There will be five qualifiers on the schedule, each running every Sunday from May 17, 2026, through June 14, 2026.

To join any of these qualifiers, new players must sign up on CoinPoker with the TRITON code and play 50 cash game hands or one real money tournament in a week.

Existing players, on the other hand, can enter up to four daily Road To Triton freerolls to qualify.

In the end, the winners from each qualifier will compete at the final table for the $25,000 package.

CoinPoker – An Ideal Spot For The Next Generation of Crypto Poker Champions

CoinPoker is fast becoming one of the biggest brands in crypto poker. This is no surprise anyways, considering how it has been ticking all the boxes to deliver unparalleled gaming opportunities for recreational players and serious grinders alike.

Right now, the operator is running World Poker Masters, its largest tournament series to date, featuring a $25,000,000 guaranteed prize pool. This comes just weeks after it concluded its signature Cash Game World Championship, won by SeaLlama and Yodogoki.

SeaLlama took down the Texas Hold’em side of the competition, claiming $291,594 in prize money, while Yodogoki won the PLO bracket, banking $188,354.

All of this points to the massive scale of winnings happening at the site.

At its core, CoinPoker is a decentralized, no-KYC poker room, meaning players do not have to provide government-issued identification, proof of address, or any personal details to play their favorites.

Available real money variants in the cash game lobby include 6 Card Pot Limit Omaha, Double Board Bomb Pots, All-In or Fold (AoF), Pot Limit Omaha, 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, and No Limit Texas Hold’em.

The platform is accessible both as a downloadable app and via web browser, delivering smooth performance even on mid-range devices.

New players receive a 150% welcome bonus up to 2000 USDT, while existing players benefit from its CoinRewards program.

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