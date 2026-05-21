Bitcoin at $80K Is “Expensive” Not Buying Territory – Here Is the Best Crypto Presale to Buy Instead

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Bitcoin just pumped above $80,000. Many retail traders feel FOMO. But one analyst, Alex Wacy, shared a hard truth on Twitter. He mapped Bitcoin price zones by emotion and concluded that $80,000 is not buying territory.

At the same time, a crypto presale called Divine Ray ($DCR) smashed $100,000 on day one. While Bitcoin sits in the “expensive” zone, smart money is looking for early-stage opportunities with real products. Divine Ray has a live social media app, its own blockchain, and a presale pricing that starts at a $5 million valuation.

This is an entirely different type of opportunity.

Alex Wacy’s Bitcoin Price Zones – Where Are We?

Alex Wacy posted a detailed chart showing Bitcoin price zones mapped by emotion. Here is how he broke it down.

VERY EXPENSIVE: $95,000 and above. At these levels, late buyers chase tops.

EXPENSIVE: $72,000 to $95,000. This is where we are right now with Bitcoin at $80,000.

LIKELY BOTTOM RANGE: $52,000 to $72,000. This is the first zone where Wacy starts buying.

FEAR ZONE: $32,000 to $52,000. Most retail traders panic sell here. Wacy buys more.

PANIC: Below $32,000. Maximum fear. This is where Wacy buys aggressively.

Source: X/@wacy_time1

His rule is simple. The lower the price zone, the bigger the position. At the current Bitcoin price of $80,000, he waits. He does not buy. He does not chase. He waits for the likely bottom range or lower. Real accumulation happens when you are terrified, not when you are comfortable.

That mindset separates experienced traders from retail gamblers. And that same mindset applies to finding crypto presales. You do not chase tokens that already pumped. You look for projects with low valuations, real products, and strong fundamentals before the crowd arrives.

Why Divine Ray Is the Best Crypto Presale of the Year

Divine Ray checks every box for a high-potential early-stage project. Here is what makes it stand out.

First, Divine Ray has a real product already live. Most crypto presales sell whitepapers and promises. Divine Ray sells a download button. The mobile social media app is fully functional and available right now on the Apple App Store and Google Play. You can download it, create an account, post content, and build an audience today. That is not a roadmap item. That is done.

Second, Divine Ray operates its own blockchain infrastructure. The team built a custom chain using the Cosmos SDK. That chain is integrated with the Inter-Blockchain Communication network. Divine Ray controls its own technology, scalability, and future ecosystem development. No reliance on third-party chains.

Third, Divine Ray Coin already trades on the Osmosis decentralized exchange. That is not a planned listing. It is live from day one of the presale. Osmosis is one of the largest DEXs in the Cosmos ecosystem. Real liquidity and market validation exist right now.

Fourth, Divine Ray serves a massive and growing target market. The global consciousness and wellness economy expands every year. More people seek meditation, retreats, spiritual content, and conscious communities. Divine Ray connects creators, retreat centers, events, and communities through one unified platform.

Divine Ray’s Crypto Presale Details and Tokenomics

The total supply of Divine Ray Coin is 5 trillion DRC. Here is the token allocation based on the official chart.

ICO Sale: 30% or 1.5 trillion DRC. This is the presale allocation.

Ecosystem: 40% or 2 trillion DRC. Funds creator rewards, app memberships, advertising subsidies, future governance, and staking.

Marketing, Community, Listings, and Incentives: 25% or 1.25 trillion DRC. Covers exchange listings, community growth, influencer partnerships, and marketing campaigns.

Team and Developers: 5% or 250 billion DRC. Reserved for the team that built the platform.

Divine Ray’s presale is divided into four phases with increasing prices.

Phase 1: 400 billion DRC at $0.0000015 per token. Total $600,000.

Phase 2: 350 billion DRC at $0.000002 per token. Total $700,000.

Phase 3: 320 billion DRC at $0.0000025 per token. Total $800,000.

Phase 4: 257.143 billion DRC at $0.0000035 per token. Total $900,000.

The presale accepts USDC Noble, ATOM, Matic, Ethereum, and Avalanche. Soft cap is $750,000. The hard cap is $3 million.

Phase 1 pricing starts at an approximate $5 million valuation. That is one of the lowest ICO launch valuations in the industry. Most ICOs launch at $50 million or $100 million with nothing but a website.

DRC has multiple token utilities that drive demand. The token is used for memberships, advertising, NFT minting, creator rewards, and community growth inside the platform. Each use case creates a separate demand driver. As the platform expands and more users join, those drivers multiply.

Bitcoin is at $80,000 in the “expensive” zone, but Divine Ray offers a completely different entry point. A live product. A working blockchain. A token already trading on a major DEX. A $5 million valuation. And a presale that already smashed $100,000 on day one which makes it one of the best crypto presales to buy this year.

For buyers who follow Alex Wacy’s logic of accumulating when others are comfortable chasing 高价, the best move is often the opposite. Look where the crowd is not looking. Divine Ray Phase 1 pricing at $0.0000015 will not last.

The window is open right now. Once Phase 1 closes, the price jumps 33%. That is not a guarantee, but just the structure of the sale. Early buyers get the best entry. The choice is yours.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp

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