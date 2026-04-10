XRP and Solana Holders Face a Harvest-Now-Decrypt-Later Threat – This Quantum-Secure Wallet Claims to Fix the Weak Spot

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XRP and Solana rank among the most popular altcoins in crypto. Popularity brings volume, adoption, and a massive user base. But it also brings a target.

Data from late 2025 shows roughly 7 to 7.4 million wallets hold XRP. For Solana, the number sits between 9 and 11 million wallets with a non‑zero balance. That is a lot of exposed public keys.

Every standard wallet (whether for XRP, Solana, Bitcoin, or Ethereum) pushes a public key on-chain during transactions. A future quantum computer running Shor’s algorithm can reverse that public key into a private key. Attackers already harvest encrypted blockchain data today. They wait for quantum machines to crack it open years later. Your XRP or Solana held in a normal wallet faces this “harvest now, decrypt later” threat.

BMIC ($BMIC) built the first quantum-secure finance stack to close this weak spot. The platform combines a wallet, staking system, and payment layer protected by post-quantum cryptography and signature‑hiding smart accounts. No public key ever touches the chain.

BMIC Utility: A Complete Platform and a Token That Works

BMIC is a full security layer for Web3.

The core technology uses ERC-4337 smart accounts plus hybrid post-quantum cryptographic signatures. A private L2 routing layer keeps key material off-chain. What hits the Ethereum mainnet carries no usable public key. This removes the main attack vector quantum computers need.

The platform offers quantum-secure staking. Most staking systems expose your keys for months or years. BMIC hides them completely. The payment layer uses PQC authentication and signature‑hiding routing. No other project combines wallet, staking, and payments under one quantum‑safe roof.

The BMIC token (ERC-20, fixed supply 1.5 billion) powers everything. You need BMIC to access advanced wallet features. Enterprises pay BMIC for Quantum Security‑as‑a‑Service; custody, key management, encrypted communications. The burn‑to‑compute model lets you burn BMIC for compute credits on the Quantum Meta‑Cloud. Each burn reduces circulating supply.

Stakers earn BMIC rewards for securing the network. Token holders vote on protocol parameters. A deflationary burn mechanism takes a percentage of every service fee and permanently removes those tokens. More usage means less supply over time. The team built this system so demand for security creates demand for the token.

BMIC Token Presale: Details, Tokenomics, and Why Early Buyers Are Joining

The BMIC presale is live. It raised more than $500,000 so far. Current token price sits at $0.0521787.

BMIC token price will slowly increase to $0.058182; a 20% range between first and final phase. Launch price will exceed the last presale tier. Early supporters get a preferential entry point.

Presale allocation takes 50% of total supply – that is 750 million tokens fully unlocked at TGE. Private sale gets 150 million (12‑month linear vest). Rewards and staking get 180 million (24‑month vest). Liquidity and exchanges get 150 million (immediate at TGE). The ecosystem reserves 135 million (24‑month vest). Marketing 90 million (fully unlocked at TGE). Team 45 million (24‑month vest).

This distribution supports immediate liquidity and long‑term alignment. The team vests for two years. No sudden dumps.

For XRP and Solana holders, the presale offers a way to get in before the wallet alpha launches in Q2 2026. Institutional pilots start the same period. Public beta arrives in Q4 2026 with multi‑asset support and DApp integration. Early buyers secure a lower price today.

This is one best crypto presale opportunity for anyone worried about quantum threats. The project does not rely on hype. It relies on working cryptography and a clear roadmap.

Read also: Best Crypto Presales in 2026 – $BMIC Makes the List!

XRP and Solana Holders Need Protection Now

Those 7 million XRP wallets and 10 million Solana wallets represent real people with real funds. Every single one of those wallets exposes public keys on-chain. Quantum computers will exploit this weakness.

BMIC offers the only solution that hides the signature before it hits the chain. No other wallet does this. No other staking system does this. The presale price remains low at $0.0521787. Each phase pushes the price higher.

If you hold XRP, Solana, or any altcoin long‑term, the harvest‑now‑decrypt‑later threat applies to you. BMIC could be the fix. Many in crypto call this the best crypto presale in 2026 for a reason; it solves a real problem with real technology.

Meet the future of quantum-secure Web3 with BMIC:

Presale: https://bmic.ai/

Social: https://x.com/BMIC_ai

Telegram: https://t.me/+6d1dX_uwKKdhZDFk

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