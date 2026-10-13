CoinDepo Governance Turns Community Votes Into Asset Launches and Funding Decisions

CoinDepo has added SUI following a community governance vote, giving COINDEPO token holders another completed example of how their decisions influence the platform. The integration follows the earlier addition of EURC and a series of votes on charitable funding. In its latest exchange-related vote, the community chose to preserve ecosystem resources rather than proceed with a potential Bit2Me listing under the current proposal.

Together, these outcomes show how CoinDepo is applying community governance within centralized crypto finance, or CeFi. The program gives token holders a role in selected product and ecosystem decisions, while the company carries out the technical and operational work needed to implement the outcomes.

Community-selected assets are now available

The first completed asset vote brought together 648 participants, who selected EURC as the next addition to CoinDepo. The platform subsequently integrated the euro-backed stablecoin, connecting the published voting outcome to an available product.

A later vote selected SUI. CoinDepo has now completed that integration as well, allowing users to deposit the asset on the platform. Both additions followed the same process: holders chose an asset through governance, and CoinDepo completed the work required to make it available.

For participants, these launches provide a visible way to follow a proposal through to implementation. They also give the program concrete product outcomes that users can see in their accounts.

Token holders influence charitable funding

CoinDepo has also used governance to involve holders in its charitable activities. Following an earlier allocation vote, the company reported completing $21,000 in donations to World Child Cancer, GiveDirectly, and Damark.

The September vote selected a $31,000 allocation across four partners: $10,000 each for World Child Cancer, GiveDirectly, and Action Against Hunger, and $1,000 for Damark. CoinDepo published the allocation alongside transaction links, giving readers access to the payment records associated with the decision.

Community participation also helped determine a new charity relationship. After holders voted to support Action Against Hunger, CoinDepo formalized the collaboration and announced an initial $10,000 donation supporting the organization’s work in Kenya. This extended participation beyond allocating an existing budget to choosing an organization for the charity program.

A vote to preserve exchange listing resources

The latest exchange-related decision concerned whether CoinDepo should pursue a potential Bit2Me listing or retain the available Token Ecosystem resources for future opportunities. The community selected the option to preserve those resources.

CoinDepo announced that it would not move forward with the listing under the current proposal. The company will continue evaluating exchange opportunities, and the retained funds remain available for future listing considerations. This outcome shows that participation can influence whether a proposed expenditure goes ahead, as well as which new initiative is introduced.

Public records support the voting process

Voting takes place within the CoinDepo interface. After a vote concludes, the platform publishes the final result in the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and provides a Bitcoin timestamp proof. Daily token balance snapshots used in calculating Governance Scores are also published with timestamp proofs.

These records give participants access to the data behind completed votes. Readers can review the published outcome and check the associated timestamp proof, then follow the company’s implementation announcements. The public governance page brings voting records and balance snapshots together for that purpose.

A practical role for the COINDEPO token

The program gives COINDEPO holders a defined way to contribute to decisions within the ecosystem. Its completed cases now span asset integrations, charity allocations, and an exchange listing proposal. CoinDepo has said it will continue involving its community in new assets, ecosystem initiatives, and other areas of development.

Voting records and further information are available on the CoinDepo Governance page.

About CoinDepo

CoinDepo is a centralized digital asset platform offering crypto savings and borrowing products. Its COINDEPO token governance program enables holders to participate in selected platform and ecosystem decisions.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.