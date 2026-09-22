The cryptocurrency market has entered a powerful expansion phase, led by Bitcoin breaking above the $85,000 threshold for the first time since January. The pioneer cryptocurrency is currently trading near $85,400, marking a 4% gain over the last 24 hours and an 11.1% climb over the past week, pushing its total market capitalization to $1.71 trillion. This bullish momentum has lifted the broader market: Ethereum has reclaimed the $2,700 level (up 10.25% on the week and 1.6% on the day), while Solana has reached $116, securing a 2.1% daily gain and a 15.7% weekly increase. The collective crypto market cap now stands at $2.9 trillion, up 3.63% today, backed by a Fear and Greed Index reading of 77 (“Greed”) and $1.22 billion in net inflows into crypto ETF products.

This surge of capital is also finding its way into early-stage infrastructure projects. Most notably, the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale has surpassed $970,500 raised and is rapidly closing in on the $1 million milestone. Investors are moving quickly to secure allocations ahead of the project’s Layer 3 mainnet launch scheduled for later this year. The network aims to solve liquidity fragmentation by allowing capital from Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana to interact seamlessly within a single ecosystem.

Bitcoin’s breakout began in earnest on Monday, when it cleared the $82,000 level during early trading before driving through $86,000. The leading digital asset briefly touched highs above $87,000 before consolidating around the current $85,400 mark. This aggressive upward price action triggered a massive short squeeze, wiping out approximately $788 million in short derivatives positions.

A major catalyst behind this move is the accelerating pace of institutional adoption. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a staggering $999 million in net inflows on Monday alone, marking the most significant single-day inflow since last October. Demand was concentrated primarily in BlackRock’s IBIT, Ark 21Shares’ ARKB, and Fidelity’s FBTC. This followed a strong Friday session which saw $433 million in inflows, highlighting sustained institutional interest. With this move, Bitcoin has risen back above the average US spot ETF cost basis of $82,225 for the first time since January, while also closing above its 50-week moving average for the first time in 45 weeks.

Corporate treasury activity has further bolstered market confidence. MicroStrategy acquired another 950 Bitcoin last week for roughly $75.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 846,000 BTC. Commenting on the market structure, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan suggested that the bearish phase of the cycle has concluded, paving the way for an extended bull market. Analysts at both Nansen and Wintermute have identified $90,000 as the next major target, provided spot buying pressure remains consistent.

Renowned market analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared a similar outlook following Monday’s breakout, noting that Bitcoin has clear runway toward $90,000 and beyond if current demand persists. Van de Poppe declared that the bear market is officially over, aligning with the increasingly optimistic sentiment shared by several major fund managers.

What a breakout of #Bitcoin. I don't think I'd be betting against this trend. This won't stop soon. Not after a day like this. Next stop: $90,000-91,000. If there's enough strength, we might even run to $98,000-100,000 in this rally. The bear market is over. pic.twitter.com/XrSQZcecbU — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 21, 2026

Historically, sustained capital inflows into major assets like Bitcoin eventually rotate into high-potential infrastructure plays. LiquidChain is emerging as a primary beneficiary of this trend as market participants seek out projects solving fundamental Web3 challenges.

LiquidChain’s Layer 3 Architecture Aims to Unify Multi-Chain Liquidity

At its core, LiquidChain (LIQUID) is a specialized Layer 3 blockchain engineered to unite the liquidity of Bitcoin, the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem of Ethereum, and the high-speed execution of Solana. Rather than relying on traditional wrapped tokens, LiquidChain represents assets from these three networks using trust-minimized proofs of Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum states, and Solana accounts. This allows assets to coexist within shared liquidity pools natively.

A custom cross-chain virtual machine and messaging framework handle multi-network transactions in a single atomic step, ensuring that trades either execute completely across all involved chains or fail safely without exposing user funds. For developers, this architecture allows a single deployment to instantly access users across all three major Layer 1 networks. For traders, it consolidates fragmented liquidity into a single, deep pool, reducing slippage and transactional friction.

The network’s native utility token, LIQUID, is used for transaction fees, staking, and decentralized governance. The token features a fixed maximum supply of 11,800,000,100 tokens, structured with the following allocation: 35% for core development, 32.5% for LiquidLabs, 15% for AquaVault, 10% for community rewards, and 7.5% for marketing and exchange listings.

The ongoing LIQUID presale has raised over $970,500, with tokens currently priced at $0.014958. The current presale stage is targeting a hard cap of approximately $1.08 million. Early participants can stake their tokens immediately upon purchase to earn a promotional 1,178% APY, which will adjust dynamically as the staking pool grows. To ensure smart contract security, the token contract has undergone comprehensive audits by CertiK and SpyWolf.

Following the conclusion of the presale, the team plans to launch a decentralized exchange (DEX) listing, with centralized exchange (CEX) listings targeted for 2026. The Layer 3 mainnet debut is scheduled for later this year.

Accessing the LIQUID Presale Ahead of the Mainnet Launch

Investors looking to acquire LIQUID tokens before the upcoming price step-up and subsequent mainnet launch can participate directly via the official LiquidChain website. The platform supports seamless wallet connections to complete purchases in just a few steps. Alternatively, the presale is integrated into the Best Wallet application, available for download on both Google Play and the Apple App Store.

The presale platform accepts multiple funding options, including ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, USDC, and BTC, alongside direct bank card purchases for those buying with fiat. Staking is enabled at the time of purchase, offering the current 1,178% APY, while the presale price of $0.014958 is scheduled to remain fixed until this Thursday.

To stay updated on upcoming presale stages, exchange listings, and technical milestones, users can follow LiquidChain on X and join the project’s Telegram channel.

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