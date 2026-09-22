Halloween Mask Price Prediction – New Solana Meme Coin Goes Viral

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A new Solana meme coin, Halloween Mask (HMASK), went viral on Monday after exploding on the price chart, surging nearly 1400% to hit an all-time high above $0.0001.

The token’s market cap, according to Birdeye data, also surged from $6,000 to $146,000, delivering nearly 15x returns to early buyers.

Unsurprisingly, $HMASK’s bullish strength has caught the attention of famous crypto Discord analysts, including Jacob Bury, who sees the rally as a sign that the RuneScape meme coin narrative remains alive.

While it has since stabilized around $0.00009, a zoomed-out look at the 4-hour timeframe indicates that this is merely the calm before the next breakout.

Analysts are turning increasingly optimistic as well, with some Halloween Mask price predictions indicating a strong possibility of a $500,000 market cap before the end of September.

What is Halloween Mask?

Halloween Mask is a brand-new meme coin that taps into the long-running RuneScape gaming narrative to appeal to degen investors.

RuneScape boasts one of the most culturally potent and viral communities in gaming history, all thanks to its incredibly distinct content ecosystem and long-standing online presence.

Today, it has become part of mainstream internet culture, creating a rich source of nostalgia that meme coin projects such as $GNOME, $GP, $BOND, and now, $HMASK are embracing.

For $HMASK, that connection seems to be the main reason for its latest success. And as attention intensified, the token transitioned from obscurity into a must-watch asset almost overnight.

So, it’s pretty clear that internet culture still dictates market behavior, particularly in meme-driven ecosystems like Solana. The sudden visibility attracted both seasoned traders and newcomers searching for asymmetric opportunities. Stories of rapid capital growth circulated widely, driving in a wave of new buyers.

Halloween Mask Price Prediction

While $HMASK’s price pump wasn’t entirely surprising, considering the broad-based rally, the scale and speed of the move shocked many market observers.

Analysts, including Jacob Bury, were quick to interpret the performance as a signal that the RuneScape meme coin narrative remains strong.

At the moment, $HMASK is currently consolidating near $0.00009, a level that has become a temporary pivot point amid growing volatility. The range presents a provisional equilibrium between buyers and sellers, making it a critical area for gauging renewed interest.

Stability above this zone would support a recovery attempt. On the downside, immediate support sits around $0.000070-$0.000075. Holding above these levels would help preserve the broader structure established during the rally, while a break below them could weaken near-term sentiment.

To the upside, resistance is forming near $0.00010, while a stronger breakout could open the path toward $0.00015-$0.0002.

Well, $HMASK still has way more potential to run MC: $107k CA: EPJQWq9AUPsAEnT9ZU1vdj7mk1woAHt4QwaYdZLoPprb In RS memes we trust pic.twitter.com/P3i3RJXLM4 — Jacob Crypto Bury (@BuryCrypto) September 22, 2026

HMASK price predictions from several prominent analysts indicate the token has way more potential to run.

Is HMASK a Good Investment?

If technical cues from HMASK’s charts are anything to go by, it could be a good investment for short-term returns.

Smart investors can also keep an eye on other promising alternatives such as Bitcoin Hyper.

Bitcoin Hyper’s unique edge lies in its bold Bitcoin branding and revolutionary Layer-2 architecture.

The main goal, as highlighted in its whitepaper, is to launch a Layer-2 scaling solution that will deliver unmatched speed and DeFi functionality for the Bitcoin blockchain.

It is currently on presale and has raised close to $30 million, which is impressive for a project still in its early stage.

Considering the share scale of its funding, its practical utility, and strong community support, experts believe Bitcoin Hyper is in a good place for growth, making it a worthwhile investment this year.

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