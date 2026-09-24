On Thursday, September 24, 2026, the broader cryptocurrency market experienced a minor correction as macroeconomic headwinds weighed on risk assets. Bitcoin price is currently trading around $84,500, representing a modest 1.94% decline over the past 24 hours. This localized pullback follows a strong start to the week where BTC surged past $87,300 on Monday. Despite the daily dip, the leading digital asset remains up over 10% on a week-on-week basis.

The selling pressure across the digital asset space coincided with a sharp rise in traditional bond yields. The 10-year US Treasury yield closed at 5.11%, while a recent $70 billion auction of five-year notes cleared at 5.033%—marking the highest yield for this auction since 2006. Because higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-income-generating assets, the total crypto market capitalization contracted by nearly 2% over the last day, settling at approximately $2.88 trillion.

Even with these macroeconomic challenges, investor sentiment remains highly optimistic. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index points to a reading of 74, indicating a state of “Greed.” Institutional demand also remains robust; spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $346.98 million in net inflows yesterday, pushing weekly inflows to $2.06 billion and bringing total net inflows for September to $2.37 billion. Alongside this spot market activity, Web3 developers and yield-seeking investors are increasingly looking toward infrastructure plays like Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), an upcoming Layer 2 network that has raised over $33.15 million in its ongoing presale.

The current consolidation phase began after Bitcoin’s brief rally above $85,000 triggered massive liquidations of short positions earlier in the week. After touching a local high of $87,300, profit-taking and rising yields steered the price back toward the $84,500 support level. However, institutional buyers are focusing on spot ETFs to accumulate coins, absorbing a significant portion of the macro-driven sell pressure.

Near-term volatility could pick up tomorrow due to the quarterly options settlement. The options market features a massive $16 billion open interest block in Bitcoin contracts, heavily weighted toward calls, with a notable concentration of open interest clustered around the $85,000 strike price.

From a technical perspective, popular market analyst Daan Crypto (who commands 414,900 followers on X) pointed out that $83,000 remains the most critical level to watch on the weekly timeframe. A weekly candle close above this threshold would confirm a decisive bullish breakout in the macro market structure.

$BTC How quick things can change. Just over a month ago BTC was struggling in the low $60Ks as it was sitting at high timeframe support. Now it has flipped all its weekly levels and any buys done last month are sitting very pretty. That is why I always preach to stay level… https://t.co/LxN6QyXpkw pic.twitter.com/g90cqwtjPt — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) September 23, 2026

While Bitcoin’s base layer continues to serve as an exceptional global store of value, its underlying network is not optimized for high-throughput, low-cost smart contracts. To bridge this gap, developers are building secondary scaling solutions designed to bring speed and programmability to the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER): Scaling the King of Crypto via Solana’s Virtual Machine

Positioned as a high-performance scalability engine, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is an upcoming Layer 2 blockchain built on a Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) execution stack that settles directly to the Bitcoin mainnet. By utilizing a non-custodial canonical bridge, users can lock their native BTC and mint wrapped Bitcoin on the L2. This allows them to interact with decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), meme coin launchpads, and other decentralized applications with near-instant transaction finality. To ensure security, transaction batches executed on the SVM layer are periodically anchored back to the Bitcoin blockchain, preserving an immutable audit trail on the base layer.

The native HYPER token serves multiple utilities within the ecosystem, including paying for network gas fees, securing the network via staking, participating in governance decisions, and accessing premium network features. The total supply of HYPER is mathematically capped at 21 billion tokens, allocated as follows: 30% for core development, 25% for the Layer 2 treasury, 20% for marketing initiatives, 15% for staking rewards, and 10% to support exchange liquidity.

The project is currently working toward its mainnet launch, scheduled for Q4 2026. This launch window will see the deployment of the canonical bridge, the first wave of ecosystem dApps, and initial exchange listings. Following the launch, the project plans to release an SDK and API for external developers, secure additional centralized and decentralized exchange listings, onboard strategic partners, and transition toward a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) structure.

Currently, the public presale has raised over $33.15 million, rapidly approaching its current stage target of $33.58 million. Early contributors can purchase HYPER tokens at the current price of $0.0136867 and immediately stake them to earn an estimated 35% APY ahead of the token generation event (TGE).

How to Participate in the HYPER Presale Before Next Bitcoin Price Pump

For investors looking to gain exposure to the Bitcoin Layer 2 narrative, participating in the presale is straightforward. By visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper website, users can connect a compatible Web3 wallet to the secure widget and exchange SOL, ETH, BNB, USDC, or USDT for HYPER. The platform also supports direct purchases via traditional bank cards.

Alternatively, the presale is integrated into the popular Best Wallet mobile application, where users can find the token listed under the “Upcoming Tokens” tab. The app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

To stay updated on development milestones, mainnet announcements, and community events, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel.

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