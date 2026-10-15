A7 International Launches Global Payment Platform Connecting Digital Assets With Traditional Banking

A7 International has introduced a new international payment platform designed to simplify cross-border transactions by connecting digital assets with conventional banking infrastructure. The service allows businesses and individuals to settle invoices using cryptocurrency while ensuring that recipients receive funds directly into their bank accounts through traditional transfers.

The launch represents a significant step in A7’s international expansion as the company looks to bring its payment technology to customers beyond its original market.

Building on Two Years of Rapid Growth

Established in 2024, A7 initially focused on helping Russian businesses manage international financial transactions. Since then, the company has expanded its operations considerably, developing a customer base of approximately 15,000 corporate clients.

During 2025 alone, A7 reportedly facilitated transactions exceeding 10 trillion rubles, establishing a substantial presence in the cross-border payments sector.

Growing interest from businesses outside Russia encouraged the company to develop a solution tailored to international customers. A7 International is the result of that expansion strategy, offering remote access to payment services in jurisdictions where the use of digital assets is legally permitted.

The new platform is designed to address common challenges associated with international payments, including lengthy processing times, administrative requirements, unexpected costs, and restrictions imposed by conventional banking channels.

Simplifying International Payments Through Cryptocurrency

At the center of A7 International’s offering is a payment process that enables customers to use digital assets without requiring their counterparties to interact with cryptocurrency.

Users initiate a transaction by transferring USDT to the platform. A7 International then coordinates a conventional bank payment using the beneficiary information included in the invoice.

This arrangement allows the receiving party to collect funds through the banking system without creating a cryptocurrency wallet, managing digital tokens, or changing existing payment procedures.

According to the company, the service has been developed with accessibility and convenience in mind, allowing customers to initiate international transactions remotely.

Petr Fradkov, Chairman of Bank PSB, described the launch as a broader transformation of A7’s business model.

“We are presenting not just a new product in the lineup, but a new image of A7. We have adapted our service so that it can be used remotely from anywhere in the world,” Fradkov said.

He emphasized that businesses increasingly expect international financial services to operate with the same convenience as modern digital applications, reducing unnecessary documentation, unexpected charges, and delays.

AI Technology Supports Payment Processing and Compliance

A7 International also incorporates artificial intelligence into its transaction assessment and payment routing infrastructure.

Before processing a payment, the platform evaluates information about the sender, recipient, relevant jurisdictions, and potential transaction risks. These assessments help establish a risk profile and identify which payment channels may be available.

The technology then examines different settlement options, taking into consideration transaction expenses, expected processing times, reliability, compliance requirements, and applicable restrictions.

Rather than relying exclusively on predetermined payment routes, the system is designed to adjust its recommendations as market conditions and payment channel availability change.

A7 CEO Ilan Shor explained that the company’s technology combines compliance analysis with automated transaction routing.

According to Shor, the system reviews the relevant parties and jurisdictions, identifies potential risks, and recommends a suitable payment route based on the available infrastructure.

The company says its accumulated transaction data also contributes to ongoing improvements in the system’s decision-making capabilities.

Digital Onboarding and Transparent Transaction Costs

Customers can access A7 International through its official website, a7.biz, where they create an account and complete the relevant verification procedures.

Individual users are required to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) checks, while corporate clients must undergo Know Your Business (KYB) verification.

Following approval, customers can submit invoices and supporting documentation through the platform.

An automated document recognition feature extracts relevant invoice details and assists users in preparing their payment requests, reducing the need for manual data entry.

At launch, the platform supports USDT transactions on the TRON blockchain.

Recipients can receive traditional bank transfers denominated in several major currencies, including:

US dollars (USD)

Euros (EUR)

Chinese yuan (CNY)

UAE dirhams (AED)

Additional currencies may be supported through individual arrangements.

A7 International has introduced a standard transaction commission of 0.3%, applicable to both individual and corporate customers.

Before confirming a payment, users are shown the total transaction cost, including the service commission, allowing them to review the charges in advance.

International Transfers Starting From One Business Day

A7 International states that payment processing can begin from as little as one business day, depending on the transaction and applicable requirements.

Once a transfer has been completed, customers receive a SWIFT confirmation or another appropriate payment verification document.

The platform also provides supporting documentation intended for currency control, customs procedures, and other relevant reporting obligations.

These features are designed to make the service suitable for companies handling international trade payments as well as individuals who need to settle invoices across borders.

Availability remains subject to local regulations governing digital assets and the compliance requirements applicable to individual transactions.

A New Phase in A7’s International Strategy

The introduction of A7 International reflects the company’s ambition to extend its payment infrastructure into additional markets and reach a wider international customer base.

By combining cryptocurrency-based funding with conventional bank settlement, A7 aims to offer an alternative approach to cross-border payments while maintaining a familiar experience for recipients.

The company formally unveiled the platform on October 13 at 13:13, choosing the date and time as a symbolic milestone for the launch

With its international offering now introduced, A7 is positioning the new platform as a bridge between digital assets and traditional financial services, targeting customers seeking more flexible ways to conduct transactions across borders.

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