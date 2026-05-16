Regulatory momentum in Washington gave crypto markets a fresh tailwind on Friday 15 May 2026, with Hyperliquid emerging as one of the clearest beneficiaries. The altcoin climbed more than 17% over the past 24 hours to roughly $46 as traders responded to a potentially important shift in the U.S. policy backdrop.

The trigger was a 15-9 bipartisan vote by the Senate Banking Committee to advance the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. The measure is seen as a meaningful step toward clearer rules on how digital assets are classified and which agencies should oversee them, an issue that has weighed on the sector for years.

That brighter backdrop is also drawing attention to newer infrastructure plays such as LiquidChain (LIQUID). The project is focused on connecting liquidity across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, and early fundraising suggests notable demand. Its presale has raised $761,000 so far and is tracking toward $1 million in Q2.

The Senate Banking Committee spent hours considering amendments before ultimately passing the Clarity Act on Thursday with bipartisan support. The bill is designed to set clearer boundaries between securities and commodities, define oversight responsibilities for the SEC and CFTC, and create a more predictable framework for the digital asset market.

While lawmakers still differ on some details, the vote itself marks a notable advance after months of work behind the scenes. For market participants, the core takeaway is straightforward: reduced regulatory ambiguity could improve conditions for both builders and investors.

Hyperliquid reacted quickly. Analysts pointed to HYPE as one of the standout movers after the committee vote, with 0xNeena noting that the token is now testing the $48 resistance area. If that level breaks decisively, traders are watching for a possible move toward $60, supported by strong volume and an improving technical setup.

$HYPE testing key resistance . Break above $48 and this could rip toward $60+ fast 🚀 Bullish structure + momentum building . #HYPE #Crypto pic.twitter.com/zbRD5nrhGn — 0xNeena 📊💹 (@hami8040) May 15, 2026

LiquidChain Targets a Persistent Market Problem

As sentiment improves, projects offering practical infrastructure are getting a closer look. LiquidChain (LIQUID) is positioning itself as a Layer 3 blockchain built to combine Bitcoin’s capital depth, Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s transaction speed within a single execution layer.

The idea is to create unified liquidity pools where assets from those three ecosystems can interact directly without wrapping. According to the project, developers also gain access to a high-performance virtual machine for real-time applications, alongside trust-minimized cross-chain proofs and messaging intended to support secure, atomic settlement.

Its token structure is framed around long-term ecosystem expansion. LIQUID has a total supply of 11.8 billion tokens, with the biggest allocation reserved for development and ecosystem growth. On the funding side, the presale has raised $761,000 so far and remains on course to top $1 million by the end of Q2, indicating continued appetite for cross-chain infrastructure narratives.

Presale Snapshot: Payment Options, Wallet Access, and Staking

Those looking to participate can do so through the official LiquidChain presale website, where LIQUID can be purchased using ETH, BTC, SOL, BNB, USDT, or USDC. A bank card option is also available.

Mobile users can access the sale through the Best Wallet app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The token appears in the app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section, and the wallet also integrates with the presale widget on the project’s website for purchases and future claims.

LiquidChain says LIQUID staking currently offers a 1,441% APY. The token remains priced at its presale level of $0.01459, ahead of any future exchange listings.

Supporters can follow LiquidChain on X and Telegram for updates on roadmap milestones and community announcements.

Visit LiquidChain.

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