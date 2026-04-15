Bitcoin pushed above $76,000 on some exchanges on Tuesday evening, reaching its highest level in two months and reminding the market why confidence in BTC’s long-term fundamentals remains intact. At the same time, BIP-361 developers are wrestling with a very different long-range issue: how to harden the network against future quantum-computing risks that could eventually expose older wallet types.

That combination of price strength and the infrastructure debate has brought Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) into sharper focus. The project is positioning its upcoming BTC Layer 2 to improve Bitcoin’s day-to-day usability by enabling faster execution and greater programmability, while still tying activity back to Bitcoin’s base-layer security.

Investor interest has remained firm despite wider market volatility, with the presale now raising more than $32.4 million as buyers continue to back the idea that Bitcoin’s next phase of adoption may depend on practical utility upgrades.

Bitcoin developers have revised Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 361, formally called “Post Quantum Migration and Legacy Signature Sunset,” to address a future scenario in which quantum computers become capable of breaking ECDSA signatures.

The proposal lays out a staged migration path. Three years after activation, new transactions to vulnerable legacy addresses would be blocked, though spending from them would still be allowed. Five years after activation, old ECDSA and Schnorr signatures would no longer be valid, effectively leaving coins in those wallets frozen. A later research track would examine whether zero-knowledge proofs could offer a recovery route.

Estimates from recent studies suggest that around 6.7 million BTC are held in addresses that could be at risk once their public keys are revealed on-chain. Unsurprisingly, the proposal has split opinion across the crypto community. Critics say a forced migration conflicts with Bitcoin’s long-standing “your keys, your coins” principle, while supporters argue that failing to act could create a much larger threat to network trust and value.

The conversation picked up further earlier this month when StarkWare CPO Avihu Levy posted on X about a paper he called “Quantum-Safe Bitcoin Transactions Without Softforks.” Levy’s idea centers on an off-chain method using GPU-based hash-to-signature puzzles for certain UTXOs, offering holders a possible interim option without waiting for a protocol change.

Some in the community have pointed to the model’s practical limitations, particularly for already-exposed keys and broader everyday use. Even so, the pace of the discussion shows that Bitcoin development is still actively seeking ways to balance resilience, decentralization, and user protection.

Why the BIP-361 Scalability Conversation Is Also Benefiting Bitcoin Hyper

While base-layer developers focus on preserving Bitcoin against future threats, another familiar issue remains unresolved in the present: scalability. That is where Bitcoin Hyper’s new Layer 2 is trying to make its case.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is building what it describes as a high-speed Bitcoin Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine. The aim is to deliver near-instant finality and low fees for use cases ranging from staking and DeFi to Web3 gaming, on-chain trading, and other decentralized applications.

The setup is designed around a non-custodial canonical bridge. Users deposit BTC, the system verifies proofs on the Layer 2, and equivalent wrapped BTC is minted on Bitcoin Hyper. From there, users can trade, lend, or stake assets without depending on Bitcoin’s slower main-chain confirmation times.

Activity is then bundled and periodically committed back to Bitcoin through state commitments, allowing the system to offload execution while still relying on the main chain’s proof-of-work foundation.

If you aren't right on the edge. You'll never find greatness. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/dkuzCAp8uP — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 13, 2026

The network’s native token, HYPER, is intended to support gas fees, staking rewards, governance, and broader ecosystem incentives. The total supply is set at 21 billion, with distributions allocated to development, treasury, marketing, listings, and community rewards.

For presale participants, staking is already available through a buy-and-stake option, with rewards currently listed at 36% APY while the project works toward mainnet.

Presale Figures, Pricing, and What Buyers Need to Know

HYPER’s presale has now moved beyond $32.4 million, with token pricing currently set at $0.0136786. Under the project’s existing sales schedule, the next price increase is expected tomorrow.

Those looking to participate can go to the official Bitcoin Hyper website and connect a supported crypto wallet. Purchases can be made using ETH, BNB, USDT, SOL, USDC, or a bank card.

Investors can also access the sale through Best Wallet’s mobile app, available on Google Play and the Apple App Store, where HYPER appears under the “Upcoming Tokens” section.

Tokens bought in presale can be staked immediately to earn the current 36% APY as holders wait for mainnet and future exchange listings.

In broader terms, Bitcoin Hyper is being framed as a complement to the debates now unfolding around Bitcoin’s base layer. Rather than waiting for consensus-level changes, it offers users a way to access faster and cheaper BTC-linked activity now, with mainnet still targeted for later this year.

Follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and Telegram for updates on development progress, audits, and the timing of the next pricing tier.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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