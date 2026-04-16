Dogecoin Tests $0.10 Again as Maxi Doge Presale Nears $5M

Thursday 16 April 2026 – Dogecoin is once again trading just under the closely watched $0.10 mark, with the meme coin’s latest move suggesting another test of that resistance may not be far off. DOGE rose 3.5% over the past 24 hours to touch $0.098 before easing slightly this morning, while weekly trading activity has remained firm and the wider meme coin sector holds near $31.62 billion.

As traders weigh whether Dogecoin can finally clear a level that has capped upside since February, attention is also shifting toward newer meme projects gaining traction faster. One of them is Maxi Doge (MAXI), whose presale has raised $4.73 million since launching in Q3 last year and is now on track to surpass $5 million in the coming weeks.

That puts MAXI on track to hit its next fundraising milestone before DOGE decisively reclaims $0.10, highlighting how capital is being split between established meme leaders and newer tokens offering staking and community-driven features from day one.

Dogecoin’s recent price action has kept traders focused on a familiar battleground. The token has struggled to hold any meaningful breakout above $0.10 since February, but the latest recovery has brought it back within touching distance of that threshold.

Sentiment has improved alongside a steadier broader market, and some chart watchers say momentum on both daily and weekly timeframes is starting to look more constructive.

Among them is Trader Tardigrade, who pointed on X to a less commonly discussed setup in DOGE’s weekly RSI. According to the analyst, the indicator is “tightening inside a contracting triangle,” a pattern that could precede a breakout and, if fully realized over time, support long-term targets as high as $1.40.

$Doge/weekly#Dogecoin RSI is tightening inside a contracting triangle and it’s at the apex— breakout looks imminent. If it breaks clean, expect a fast, explosive move and a real shot at a moon run. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/vAjLNJDUHh — Trader Tardigrade 🧬 (@TATrader_Alan) April 15, 2026

The post has added to growing speculation that DOGE could soon challenge $0.10 again and potentially build momentum beyond it if buyers stay active.

Capital Rotates Into New Meme Coins With Built-In Staking

Even as Dogecoin sets up for a possible breakout, some traders are broadening their exposure into newer meme tokens that package community appeal with additional incentives. That backdrop helps explain the pace of the Maxi Doge (MAXI) presale.

Maxi Doge leans heavily into degen trading culture, using a high-intensity Shiba Inu mascot built around 1000x leverage jokes, Red Bull references, “MAXITREN” supplements, and chart-chasing bravado. The branding is deliberately loud, but the project has paired that identity with a straightforward token sale structure.

According to the presale terms, 40% of the total supply is reserved for early buyers. Purchased tokens can also be staked immediately through the native rewards pool, which currently offers a dynamic APY of up to 66%. The raise has now passed $4.737 million, with MAXI priced at $0.00028130.

There's only 1 memecoin on my mind. pic.twitter.com/sFXHM0Zb9N — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) April 10, 2026

The roadmap also outlines ROI contests with prizes for top performers, futures platform partnerships, and a dedicated “Maxi Fund” intended to support marketing and liquidity. The project says DEX and CEX listings are planned after the presale ends, giving buyers a clearer picture of what comes next beyond the fundraising phase.

How Buyers Are Accessing MAXI During the Presale

For those participating, the purchase flow is centered on the official presale website, where users can connect a wallet and buy MAXI directly. Supported payment options include ETH, BNB, USDT, and USDC, alongside a bank card route.

The same process is also available through Best Wallet, which can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

After purchase, holders can stake their tokens in the rewards pool. The current staking APY is around 66%, a feature that has helped attract traders looking for yield while waiting for post-presale exchange listings.

For ongoing updates, follow Maxi Doge on X and join the project’s Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

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