eToro Offers Up to $500 in Free Assets When You Sign Up

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eToro is giving new users a welcome bonus when they sign up, verify their accounts, and make a qualifying deposit: They can receive up to $500 in free assets – stocks, crypto, or both, depending on where they live.

It’s a direct incentive from one of the world’s most-used trading platforms, and for anyone who has been sitting on the fence about opening an account, it removes the last reason to wait.

The threshold to trigger the bonus is $500, and the rewards scale up from there and are available right here.

eToro’s Promotion

The structure is tiered and transparent:

Deposit between $500 and $999, and eToro will credit your account with $40 in free assets.

Put in $1,000 to $4,999, and that becomes $100.

Deposit $5,000 to $9,999 and you receive $300.

Deposit $10,000 or more, and the bonus reaches its ceiling at $500.

The type of asset awarded varies by country. European users across more than two dozen markets, including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the Nordic countries, can receive their bonus in either qualified stocks or qualified cryptocurrency. Stocks on offer include TSLA, GOOG, NVDA, AMZN, META, and MSFT.

UK users receive theirs only in qualified stocks. Singapore operates on a slightly different schedule: a $50 bonus on deposits of $500 to $999, rising to $150 for deposits of $1,000 to $4,999, $200 for deposits of $5,000 to $9,999, and $300 for deposits of $10,000 or more.

The bonus cap is lower in Singapore, but the entry-level reward is higher.

For most users, the process is three steps: sign up, verify your identity, deposit, and then claim the bonus. Terms and conditions apply; see more at the link below.

Visit eToro

About eToro

eToro has been operating as a social trading platform since 2007, well before most of the platforms that now compete with it. The platform is built around the idea that investing shouldn’t happen in isolation, and its 40 million registered users can follow each other’s portfolios, share strategies on asset-specific feeds, and track real-time market sentiment across the community.

The headline feature is CopyTrader, which lets users automatically mirror the live positions of other investors on the platform by selecting a specific person’s strategy and replicating it in real time. Users can browse other traders’ full portfolios, historical returns, and risk scores before committing.

In addition to copy trading, eToro supports more than 5,500 stocks, 680+ ETFs, and over 100 cryptocurrencies, as well as commodities, currencies, and indices, all in a single account. Users can hold Bitcoin, Apple shares, gold, and a European ETF in the same portfolio, check it once, and carry on with their day.

The platform also offers Smart Portfolios, which are professionally managed, theme-based investment vehicles overseen by eToro’s investment committee. These range from market portfolios tracking high-performing asset classes to the CryptoPortfolio, one of eToro’s longer-standing products, which pools the largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

eToro offers 24/5 trading on over 100 U.S. stocks and ETFs, and has launched tokenized U.S. stocks on the Ethereum network, allowing people to hold blockchain-based representations of real equities. Recurring investment schedules are also available for users who want to automate contributions rather than time the market.

The eToro Money wallet, available on iOS and Android, connects directly to a user’s trading account and supports transfers, swaps, and storage across more than 120 assets. Users now also hold their own private keys.

Customer support is available in 9 languages, and signing up takes under 5 minutes. With the sign-up bonus currently running, it might be worth your time signing up now.

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