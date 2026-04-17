Binance Unveils Ai Pro Agent To Help Manage Your Trades

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Binance has launched a beta version of Binance Ai Pro, a subscription-based AI trading agent embedded directly inside its platform that can analyze markets, execute orders, and monitor positions on a user’s behalf — without touching their main account.

Binance Ai Pro gives users access to an AI-powered trading assistant that analyzes markets, executes trading strategies, and manages positions through a dedicated virtual sub-account kept completely separate from a user’s main Binance account. The product builds on the existing Binance AI chatbot, which already lives inside the platform as a conversational assistant for crypto-related queries.

The platform supports Spot, Futures, and Margin trading, with availability for each product dependent on a user’s country of residence and applicable regulations.

It is currently in beta, and access is capacity-limited during this launch phase, with slots released in batches, and capacity being scaled over time.

Under the Hood of Binance Ai Pro

The core appeal of Binance Ai Pro is what it can do without a user having to manually intervene. The AI assistant can analyze markets and provide insights, execute trading strategies across Spot, Futures, and Margin, manage open positions, answer questions about markets and trading, and transfer funds between business accounts within the AI Account.

Binance Ai Pro is powered by advanced AI models, including ChatGPT, Claude, Qwen, MiniMax, and Kimi, with additional models expected to be introduced over time. Users can configure which model they prefer and integrate it with Binance Skills, allowing the AI to work directly with Binance’s trading infrastructure.

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Skills are capabilities the AI assistant uses to interact with Binance’s platform, such as placing orders, checking balances, and executing trading strategies, with a set of core skills from the Binance Skills Hub preselected by default. The AI can also write and execute code, such as Python or Pine Script, though long-running strategies may quickly consume credits.

On the security side, AI trading operates in a completely isolated virtual sub-account, and Binance Ai Pro cannot access, withdraw from, or modify a user’s main account. The AI Account cannot withdraw or transfer funds to external addresses, and the AI API key, automatically generated by Binance when the account is created, has strict permissions. Users can also toggle trading permissions off at any point from the settings panel, stopping the AI mid-strategy if needed.

Certain regions, including the EU, UK, and Japan, are currently excluded, and availability may also be subject to local regulatory requirements.

How to Start Using Binance Ai Pro

On mobile, users find Binance AI through the profile menu under “Help and Support,” then tap “Activate” in the top-right corner to upgrade to Ai Pro. On the web, the entry point is in the top navigation bar on the Binance homepage.

Before trading can begin, users set which permissions they want to grant the AI, including toggles for Futures Trading, Spot & Margin Trading, Margin Loan, Repay & Transfer.

Funding the AI Account requires transferring funds from a user’s main Binance Spot account, and only transfers between a user’s own accounts are supported.

During the beta phase, the monthly subscription is priced at $9.99, described as introductory pricing that is subject to change as Binance explores alternative models linked to credit usage.

First-time users receive a 7-day free trial with 1 million credits. After the trial, activating Binance Ai Pro grants 5 million credits per month.

Those credits are consumed as Binance Ai Pro processes requests; when credits run out, the service automatically falls back to a standard AI model with unlimited usage for the rest of the billing cycle.

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