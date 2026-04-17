Bitcoin is again at a key technical and psychological level, with BTC price action clustering around $75,000 after another failed attempt to secure a clean breakout. The market briefly saw BTC price trade up to $76,000 earlier this month, but the move quickly faded, leaving traders watching to see whether consolidation turns into a fresh leg higher or another rejection.

Even so, the broader backdrop has improved. Traditional market volatility has eased, institutional flows are strengthening, and Bitcoin ETFs have attracted $954.05 million so far this month. That combination is reinforcing confidence in Bitcoin-related plays, especially projects aimed at expanding the network’s utility.

One of the names drawing attention is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a soon-to-launch Layer 2 network built to deliver faster, cheaper Bitcoin transactions. Its ongoing presale has now brought in more than $32.4 million, with market watchers increasingly treating $40 million as the next major milestone ahead of mainnet launch.

Bitcoin has spent several weeks pressing against the $75,000 area, which has functioned as both a psychological threshold and a technical ceiling since early February. Although repeated attempts to break through have stalled, BTC has also avoided any meaningful breakdown. Since Tuesday, BTC price has largely held above $73,800, extending a broader rally that began on March 29 from around $65,000.

That resilience is being supported by improving macro conditions. In a post on X today, analyst Michaël van de Poppe said lower VIX readings, along with cooling volatility in oil and gold, are helping create an environment more favorable for capital rotation into risk assets. He also noted that Bitcoin ETFs have already recorded more than $300 million in inflows this week, and expects that trend to accelerate if market appetite continues to recover.

As long as the VIX continues to fall, and we're in a new equilibrium, where oil volatility goes down, Gold volatility significantly drops. What will you start to see? More inflows in the $BTC ETF as allocators can allocate more towards #Bitcoin. This week, so far: +$300… pic.twitter.com/lxd3G6CBq6 — Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) April 17, 2026

According to van de Poppe, that setup could support a move toward $85,000 to $88,000 over the next two to four weeks, with Ethereum and the broader altcoin market potentially following if Bitcoin leads the breakout.

There are no guarantees in crypto, but the combination of steady price structure and improving fund flows gives bulls a credible case if the $75,000 BTC price level finally turns into support.

Why Bitcoin Infrastructure Plays Are Getting More Attention In BTC Price Pump

As Bitcoin holds near a critical breakout zone, investors are also paying closer attention to projects trying to solve the network’s long-standing efficiency limits. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself in that category with a Layer 2 design focused on faster settlement, lower fees, and broader support for on-chain applications.

The project uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to enable higher throughput and lower-cost access to DeFi, payments, and dApps, while still anchoring back to Bitcoin’s Layer 1 for security. BTC transfers are managed via a trustless, canonical bridge, and ZK proofs serve as an additional verification layer.

Hyper L2 so fast ⚡️🔥 He clipped straight into the backroomshttps://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/UOur8GM5YO — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 17, 2026

Within the ecosystem, the HYPER token serves as gas fees, staking rewards, governance participation, and access to premium features. The token has a fixed supply of 21 billion, with allocations set aside for development, marketing, treasury needs, exchange liquidity, and community and staking incentives.

That proposition has gained notable traction during the presale. Bitcoin Hyper has raised over $32.4 million so far, while the token price has increased in stages. HYPER is currently priced at $0.0136787, with the next increase expected tomorrow.

Early participants who stake their holdings can currently secure a 36% APY. The team is targeting a Q3 2026 mainnet launch and is working through audits, bridge deployment, and the first wave of dApp integrations.

With Bitcoin itself trying to reclaim momentum above $75,000, infrastructure projects tied directly to the network are becoming a more prominent part of the conversation. Bitcoin Hyper‘s fundraising pace suggests investors see room for value in scaling solutions that aim to extend Bitcoin beyond simple transfers and store-of-value use cases.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Access and Supported Payment Options

Those looking to participate can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website by connecting a supported Web3 wallet, including Best Wallet, and selecting a payment method.

The presale supports ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, SOL, and direct card purchases. Best Wallet users can also access HYPER through the app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section. The Best Wallet mobile app is currently available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

After purchase, tokens can be staked immediately for the advertised 36% APY. At the current price of $0.0136787, buyers are still able to enter before exchange listings and before the project’s planned mainnet rollout.

For ongoing updates, Bitcoin Hyper also maintains channels on X and Telegram covering development progress and future listing news.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.