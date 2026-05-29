Best Crypto Presale to Buy Before Exchange Listings – Divine Ray (DRC) Raised $100K on Day One

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The bear market still has a few active presales worth looking into. Most of them are empty promises, but every once in a while a real project shows up. Divine Ray ($DCR) could be one of them.

The team launched its crypto presale on April 27 and raised over $100,000 on the first day. That kind of early momentum does not happen by accident. People are paying attention because Divine Ray is not a whitepaper project. The platform already works. The app is live. The blockchain runs. The token trades on Osmosis.

For anyone searching for the best crypto presale to buy before exchange listings, Divine Ray checks every box.

Crypto Presale Details and Tokenomics

Divine Ray’s numbers are straightforward. The total supply of DRC is 5 trillion tokens. The ICO makes 1.5 trillion available for sale. Soft cap is $750,000. The hard cap is $3 million.

Phase 1 pricing is $0.0000015 per DRC, which puts the starting valuation at roughly $5 million. That is one of the lowest ICO launch valuations in the industry.

Phase 2 moves to $0.000002, Phase 3 to $0.0000025, Phase 4 to $0.0000035.

Accepted currencies include USDC Noble, ATOM, Matic, Ethereum, and Avalanche.

The tokenomics chart tells the full allocation story. The ICO sale takes 1.5 trillion DRC. Creator economy rewards get 40% of the supply, which is the largest chunk. Ecosystem development, marketing, and listings take 30%.

App memberships and advertising are part of the utility breakdown. Team and developers hold a smaller allocation, and influencer and community incentives get 250 billion DRC. The remaining supply supports future governance and staking features.

DRC has multiple jobs inside the ecosystem. Creator rewards flow to users who post and engage. App memberships require DRC for premium features. Advertising campaigns spend DRC to promote content. Future governance and staking will let token holders participate in network decisions. Every use case creates natural demand for the token.

Best Crypto Presale to Buy – Why Divine Ray Stands Out

Divine Ray might look like just another token looking for a problem to solve. However, the team built a full service social media platform first. You can download it from the Apple App Store and Google Play right now.

The app works like any mainstream social network. Profiles, posts, followers, messages, communities. But underneath, everything runs on a custom Cosmos-based blockchain integrated into the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) ecosystem.

This matters because Divine Ray has full control over its technology. No reliance on Ethereum gas fees or Solana congestion. The blockchain is built for social media scale.

And because it connects to IBC, Divine Ray can interact with Osmosis, Atom, and dozens of other Cosmos chains. That interoperability opens up liquidity and partnership opportunities that isolated projects do not have.

The target market is massive. The global consciousness and wellness economy is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world. Retreat centers, spiritual organizations, yoga studios, meditation teachers, and life coaches need a dedicated online home. Divine Ray gives them one unified platform where DRC powers every transaction.

Unlike most crypto presales that launch tokens before products, Divine Ray already operates a fully functional platform. The app is live. The blockchain runs. The DRC token already trades on Osmosis, a major decentralized exchange. That is immediate liquidity and real market validation. Most projects do not have a DEX listing at launch. Divine Ray does.

For investors looking for the best crypto presale to buy before exchange listings, the window is still open. Phase 1 pricing at a $5 million valuation will not last.

The hard cap is $3 million, and with over $130,000 already raised, the momentum is there for the taking. Once Phase 1 sells out, the price moves to $0.000002, then higher.

Exchange listings on major centralized exchanges are on the roadmap for 2026 and 2027. Getting in at Phase 1 means locking in the lowest price before those listings happen.

The crypto presale market is full of noise and in general, bearish sentiment in 2026. However, Divine Ray might be that next big thing. The product works in presale which is extremely rare and all of this means DCR token has REAL utility.

Meet the first live social media platform with its own blockchain – Divine Ray:

Presale: https://ico.divineray.ca/

X: https://x.com/divinerayapp

Telegram: https://t.me/+WF9GmuVpuOFmOTEx

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@divinerayapp

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