Introducing the GhostSwap Partner API: No-KYC Crypto Swaps for Any Wallet, dApp, or Bot

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Crypto builders have a new way to add token swaps to their product. GhostSwap’s Partner API – which went live today – gives wallets, dApps, trading bots, and AI agents a single backend interface for non-custodial, no-KYC crypto swaps across hundreds of supported tokens, with revenue paid in USDT for every completed trade.

What Just Launched

GhostSwap, the privacy-focused crypto-swap product behind ghostswap.io, has opened its underlying swap engine to third-party developers under a B2B partner program. The interface is a clean Bearer-authenticated REST API – full reference at ghostswap.io/api. The same routing, signing, and settlement infrastructure that powers GhostSwap’s consumer product is now available to any team building a crypto product that needs in-app swaps.

Why No-KYC Matters Here

Most consumer-facing crypto swap aggregators have quietly moved toward identity verification on the user. Email collection on first use. Document uploads above small per-trade thresholds. Geo-blocked entry pages. The result is a UX that feels like a regulated centralized exchange – exactly the experience self-custodial wallet users built their habits to avoid.

The GhostSwap Partner API is built for the other side of that trend. No KYC on the swap. No identity check. No email collection. No document upload. The user’s wallet holds the keys; GhostSwap holds none. A swap is what it should always have been: an atomic transfer of value between two on-chain assets.

How Easy is Integration, Actually?

The full integration is five HTTPS calls. There is no JSON-RPC. There are no upstream signing keys for the partner to manage. Every call follows the same Bearer-auth pattern most backend engineers already know from Stripe, OpenAI, or Resend:

GET /v1/currencies – list every supported token, ticker, and network.

GET /v1/pairs – which currencies can swap to which, with per-pair min/max.

GET /v1/quote – real-time amount-out quote for a given amount-in.

POST /v1/addresses/validate – confirm a destination address is well-formed for its chain.

POST /v1/swaps – create the swap; the response includes the deposit address you show your user.

Status updates are a single polled GET /v1/swaps/{id} call. The lifecycle is finite and documented: waiting → confirming → exchanging → sending → finished. Partners write a state machine, not a probability distribution.

Use-case Examples

Wallets

A self-custodial wallet adds a “Swap” button next to send / receive. The user picks two assets, sees a real-time quote, taps Swap. The wallet’s backend creates the swap server-side, gets back the deposit address, and the wallet shows it as a normal send-to screen. The user signs the deposit transaction the same way they sign any send – no third-party site, no iframe, no extra auth layer.

dApps & DeFi Front-ends

A DeFi dashboard adds an inline cross-chain swap so users can rebalance into the chain they want to use without leaving the front-end. The host product earns its set fee on every successful swap, paid in USDT.

Telegram & Discord Bots

A community bot exposes a /swap command. The bot’s backend takes the user’s parameters, hits POST /v1/swaps, and DMs the user the deposit address. The bot becomes a real product – and earns its fee on every trade – without ever holding user funds.

AI Agents

An autonomous agent calls GET /v1/quote and POST /v1/swaps as part of an on-chain rebalancing loop. The Bearer-auth REST shape is the only form most modern LLMs can reliably produce code for; the 20 KB self-contained brief at /llms-full.txt is built specifically so an agent can scaffold the integration in one Claude or ChatGPT turn.

Get a Partner Credential

Sign up at partners.ghostswap.io/dashboard (business name, website, requested fee %). A GhostSwap admin reviews within 24 hours; on approval the dashboard issues your dedicated public key and secret, and you can fire your first call the same minute. Docs land at /docs.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does my wallet’s user need to KYC?

No. The swap itself requires no KYC. The user holds keys on both ends of the trade.

Is the integration custodial in any way?

No. The partner never holds user funds. The user deposits to a unique GhostSwap-controlled address per swap, and the output asset goes directly to the user’s destination wallet.

Can I switch partner-fee % later?

Yes – fee changes are an admin support operation today (we update the upstream key configuration on your behalf). Reach out via the partner help page or Telegram.

GhostSwap Partner API – non-custodial, no-KYC crypto swaps for wallets, dApps, bots, and AI agents. Apply at ghostswap.io/api.

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