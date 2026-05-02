A fresh Dogecoin rally is once again setting the tone for the meme coin segment. DOGE rose more than 10% over the last week, briefly moving above $0.11 before easing back to around $0.108, while notably diverging from Bitcoin’s recent weakness. At the same time, DOGE futures open interest has climbed to a year-to-date high, signaling renewed capital entering the market.

The move has had a wider effect. Meme coins have added nearly 12% in total market capitalization over the past 30 days, even as much of the broader crypto market remained range-bound. That shift is also drawing attention to earlier-stage projects that are positioned to benefit from an improved risk appetite.

Among them is Maxi Doge (MAXI), which has raised $4.75 million in presale funding so far. The project combines meme branding with staking, community incentives, and a roadmap built around exchange listings and ecosystem visibility.

Dogecoin’s latest breakout came amid strong volume and a technical breakout from a multi-week consolidation range. The token outperformed Bitcoin as traders rotated back toward higher-beta assets, while open interest in DOGE futures reached its highest level in the last 12 months.

Crypto analyst CW commented on X yesterday afternoon that Dogecoin’s current move may still be in its early phase. The post pointed to a longer-term chart structure showing DOGE rebounding from support near $0.10.

The rally for $DOGE is beginning. A large bullish candle is forming at the bottom line of the channel. However, this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/UsTmgWwDz2 — CW (@CW8900) April 30, 2026

That rebound has reinforced broader optimism around meme assets, especially dog-themed tokens, with capital rotating back into both established names and newer speculative plays. As sentiment improves, presale projects with strong branding and clear token mechanics are drawing a larger share of the spotlight.

Maxi Doge Gains Attention as Presale Reaches $4.75 Million

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is one of the names benefiting from that renewed interest. The presale has now raised $4.75 million, bringing the project close to its $5 million target as meme coin momentum returns.

The project’s identity is built around an exaggerated doge-trader persona focused on 1000x leverage, relentless upside-chasing, and a high-conviction market culture. But beyond the branding, the token structure adds features aimed at keeping users engaged after launch.

ONLY 1 TOP DOG THIS CYCLE. pic.twitter.com/IUDUZlpUH0 — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) April 21, 2026

MAXI is currently priced at $0.00028160, with 40% of the total token supply allocated to presale buyers. Token holders can access staking rewards currently set at 65% APY, paid daily from a dedicated rewards pool. The roadmap also includes community competitions for top ROI participants, a Maxi Fund designed to support marketing and futures platform partnerships, and a progression from presale completion to DEX and CEX listings.

Those mechanics are helping position the project as a higher-risk, higher-upside bet within a market segment that has started to move again. With the next pricing step approaching, the timing is likely to remain a key part of the project’s appeal.

Buying MAXI: Presale Access, Payment Options, and Staking Terms

Those looking to participate can go to the official Maxi Doge presale site and connect a supported wallet, including Best Wallet, through the on-page purchase widget. Payments can be made in ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, while buyers who prefer traditional payment methods can also use a bank card.

MAXI is also available through the Best Wallet app under its “Upcoming Tokens” section. The app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

The token’s current presale price is $0.00028160, and staked holdings are offering a 65% APY.

For ongoing updates, users can follow Maxi Doge on X and join the Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

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