The cryptocurrency market staged a sharp recovery overnight, with total market capitalization climbing 4.2% to reclaim $2.44 trillion after a major geopolitical breakthrough. U.S. President Donald Trump said a temporary two-week ceasefire with Iran had been agreed, contingent on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, prompting a broad relief rally across risk assets. Bitcoin was at the center of that move, rising 4.9% to a three-week high of $72,738 as oil prices fell and traders pared back Middle East risk. The rebound has also been supported by renewed institutional demand, with U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs posting $471.3 million in net inflows on Monday alone. That shift in sentiment is also pushing attention toward infrastructure-focused crypto projects tied to the Bitcoin ecosystem, including Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), a Bitcoin Layer 2 network that has raised more than $32 million in its presale.

After weeks of uncertainty that kept Bitcoin capped below major resistance, the market reversed quickly on news of the ceasefire, reportedly brokered with Pakistani mediation. The announcement helped remove part of the geopolitical premium embedded in oil, while also improving the near-term outlook for inflation-sensitive and risk-on assets such as equities and crypto.

The move has been forceful enough to trigger a wider short squeeze, with more than $400 million in liquidations recorded over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin’s advance was accompanied by stronger percentage gains in several large-cap and legacy altcoins: Ethereum added 6.9%, Cardano rose 7.1%, and Zcash surged 22%.

Analysts now see market stability over the coming sessions as critical. Crypto.Andy said that if Bitcoin can hold current levels and the ceasefire remains in place, the next move could be toward $80,000, a view shared by other commentators.

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ETF Inflows and Bitcoin-Native Infrastructure Return to the Spotlight

The macro backdrop is not the only tailwind. Monday’s $471.3 million in net inflows into U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs marked the strongest single-day total in more than a month, reinforcing the view that institutional appetite is improving again as headline risk eases.

In that environment, traders are increasingly looking beyond Bitcoin’s price alone and toward projects designed to expand what the network can do. One name drawing attention is Bitcoin Hyper, which is benefiting from renewed interest in Bitcoin-linked infrastructure plays.

Bitcoin Hyper Bets on Solana-Style Throughput for Bitcoin Layer-2

Bitcoin’s position as the market’s dominant store-of-value asset has never fully solved its long-standing limitations around speed, cost, and broader DeFi usability. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is pitching itself as a direct answer to that problem through a Layer 2 architecture built around the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

The model is designed to deliver near-instant transactions and sub-cent fees while remaining anchored to Bitcoin’s base-layer security. Through a canonical bridge, users can wrap BTC and access applications tied to decentralized finance, staking, and high-frequency trading without abandoning the underlying security assumptions of Bitcoin Layer 1.

This is what it looks like when you've got, Bitcoin Security with Faster Execution. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/LzJf6M0Tfz — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) April 4, 2026

The project has already raised over $32 million in presale funding, reflecting strong investor demand for a Bitcoin Layer 2 proposition with a defined scaling narrative. With mainnet launch approaching and interest in Bitcoin-native DeFi continuing to build, HYPER is being positioned as one of the more closely watched token launches of 2026.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Access and Wallet Support

Participation in the Bitcoin Hyper presale remains open to users looking to buy before any potential listing on major centralized exchanges. According to the project, buyers can connect supported wallets, including Best Wallet and MetaMask, and use ETH, BNB, or USDT to acquire HYPER.

For users seeking an integrated solution, the Best Wallet app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, supports presale token tracking.

With the crypto market rebounding, Bitcoin back above key levels, and Bitcoin Hyper already past the $32 million mark, attention is likely to remain on whether capital continues rotating into Bitcoin-focused infrastructure projects.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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