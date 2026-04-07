Tuesday 7 April 2026 – U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $471 million yesterday, marking their strongest single-day intake since 25 February and helping restore momentum across the crypto market. The move has pushed Bitcoin back toward the $70,000 level, with traders now watching for a volatility-driven breakout as Q2 gathers pace.

The rebound is taking shape even as macro risks remain in focus. Markets are increasingly leaning toward a steadier interest-rate backdrop and the prospect of easing geopolitical pressure in the Middle East. That combination has revived confidence not only in Bitcoin, but also in blockchain infrastructure projects built to address scaling bottlenecks.

One of the names drawing increased attention is LiquidChain (LIQUID), a Layer 3 network built for high-frequency trading and more demanding decentralized applications. As capital rotates beyond large-cap assets, projects offering faster execution and lower costs are moving back into view.

Bitcoin spent recent weeks consolidating in the $65,000 to $68,000 range, but the latest inflow figures suggest sentiment is shifting. The $70,000 level, long treated as a psychological ceiling, is now being tested as support, while 24-hour trading volume has climbed 35% to $52 billion.

Analysts are increasingly discussing the possibility of a supply squeeze as ETFs continue absorbing BTC at a pace that outstrips new issuance from miners. Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL), founder of MN Consultancy, said Bitcoin is showing strength again, signaling that the market may be entering a new expansion phase.

On-chain and technical indicators are reinforcing that view. Data indicates the Cumulative Value Days Destroyed (CVDD) floor has recently reset, a signal often associated with the end of long-term holder distribution and the formation of a fresh price floor.

At the same time, daily Bollinger Bands have tightened to their narrowest setup in years. Historically, those compression phases have preceded moves of 40% or more, leaving traders positioned for a potentially sharp break in either direction.

Why scaling infrastructure is back in focus

While Bitcoin remains the market’s main store of value, traders seeking higher-beta exposure are increasingly turning to infrastructure tokens. The reasoning is straightforward: if on-chain activity accelerates, networks capable of handling heavier throughput stand to benefit from renewed user and developer demand.

That backdrop is helping frame interest in LiquidChain (LIQUID). The project is developing an ultra-fast Layer 3 designed to sit above existing Layer 2 networks, with a focus on DeFi, gaming, and other execution-heavy use cases. Its stated goal is to unify Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in a single execution layer connecting the three major ecosystems.

LiquidChain says its architecture uses ZK-rollup technology to deliver sub-second block times and near-zero gas fees while relying on the security of underlying chains. In practical terms, that is aimed at applications that would be too costly or too slow to run efficiently on more traditional blockchain setups.

The network is designed around deeper liquidity, faster execution, stronger security, and cheaper transaction costs. Within the ecosystem, the LIQUID token is intended for gas fees, governance, and staking.

LiquidChain positions ahead of mainnet launch

Momentum around the project has picked up ahead of its planned mainnet launch later this quarter. According to the project, early users can already access staking opportunities offering up to 42% APY, while community growth has exceeded 50% over the past month.

For market participants looking beyond Bitcoin’s immediate move, that combination of product timeline, staking incentives, and infrastructure narrative is part of what is elevating LiquidChain’s profile. If institutional inflows continue supporting broader crypto sentiment, projects tied to scalability may remain among the more closely watched segments.

Accessing the LiquidChain ecosystem

Users interested in the project can visit the official LiquidChain website, connect a supported crypto wallet, and review available developer documentation and community resources.

The platform supports multiple wallets and includes bridging options from major Layer 2 networks. For a more direct setup, the Best Wallet app — available on the Apple App Store and Google Play — offers integrated support for ecosystem tokens, including LIQUID.

After acquiring tokens, users can participate in early-stage staking and earn yields of up to 42% APY while contributing to network growth.

For ongoing updates and project announcements, join the official Telegram group.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.