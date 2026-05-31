Institutional adoption remains one of the most powerful catalysts in the digital asset space, as demonstrated by the recent momentum behind established Web3 networks. Stellar (XLM) has captured the spotlight with a market-defying 40% weekly rally, comfortably breaking past the $0.20 threshold amid a surge in trading volume. This rapid upward movement underscores how quickly market sentiment can shift when major financial institutions commit to blockchain infrastructure.

While early backers of the Stellar rally are celebrating these gains, many are now evaluating their next moves. A notable trend has emerged where traders are locking in profits and rotating capital into younger, high-utility protocols designed to scale the Bitcoin ecosystem. Leading this wave is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), an emerging Layer-2 network whose ongoing presale has already raised over $32.7 million. The substantial funding highlights a strong market appetite for solutions that bring fast, low-cost decentralized finance (DeFi) directly to Bitcoin holders.

As the infrastructure surrounding Bitcoin continues to mature, Bitcoin Hyper appears well-positioned to attract both retail participants and institutional whales seeking early-stage utility in the BTC ecosystem.

Stellar’s price action picked up serious steam following a landmark announcement from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). The financial market utility announced a collaboration with the Stellar Development Foundation to bring tokenized versions of DTC-custodied assets onto the Stellar blockchain. Scheduled for a rollout in the first half of 2027, the initiative will target major asset classes, including equities, ETFs, and U.S. Treasuries, as part of DTCC’s multi-chain approach to improving settlement speeds and cross-network asset mobility.

DTCC and the Stellar Development Foundation announced today plans to enable the tokenization of DTC‑custodied assets on the @StellarOrg network. This collaboration advances DTCC’s multi chain strategy and expands how traditional assets move across digital ecosystems.… pic.twitter.com/bdeX0JmDGY — DTCC (@The_DTCC) May 27, 2026

The market responded immediately to the news. XLM surged by more than 40% over a seven-day period, pushing past $0.20 on high trading volume. This rally has elevated the total value of real-world assets (RWAs) on Stellar to approximately $1.82 billion. With institutional giants like Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree already utilizing the network, Stellar is cementing its role as a premier bridge between traditional finance and decentralized ledgers.

However, the sharp rally has also prompted tactical profit-taking. Forward-looking capital is beginning to diversify, with a significant portion flowing into promising Bitcoin scaling projects like Bitcoin Hyper.

The Bitcoin L2 Narrative Gains Steam: Inside Bitcoin Hyper’s $32.7M Presale

As the demand for Bitcoin-native utility grows, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as a pioneer by building a dedicated Layer-2 network for Bitcoin. The platform aims to deliver the speed and low transaction costs that users expect from modern blockchains while fully inheriting the security of the underlying Bitcoin mainnet. By utilizing the high-performance Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) alongside zero-knowledge proofs, optimistic rollups, and sidechains, Bitcoin Hyper can process transactions with exceptional efficiency. Users simply deposit BTC to a secure, monitored bridge address, where smart contracts verify the transaction and mint equivalent L2 tokens for immediate use in staking, decentralized exchanges, and micro-payments.

Bitcoin has the foundation. Hyper has the horsepower. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/oPtHoivRRZ — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) May 22, 2026

The project’s presale has already generated immense momentum, raising more than $32.7 million. Currently, HYPER tokens are priced at $0.0136808, and early participants can take advantage of a 36% APY by staking their tokens immediately.

While Stellar’s growth is driven by institutional tokenization, Bitcoin Hyper addresses the fundamental scalability challenges of the world’s largest cryptocurrency. By unlocking DeFi, smart contracts, and high-speed transactions on a BTC-secured network, HYPER offers an attractive entry point for investors seeking exposure to the next phase of Bitcoin’s evolution.

How to Access the Bitcoin Hyper Ecosystem

Interested participants can secure their tokens by visiting the official Bitcoin Hyper website. The presale platform offers seamless integration with the mobile-friendly Best Wallet app, allowing users to acquire HYPER using Ethereum (ETH), BNB, Solana (SOL), popular stablecoins, or bank cards. The wallet can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play, providing a secure and convenient hub for managing your portfolio.

By purchasing HYPER at the current price of $0.0136808, buyers can immediately stake their holdings to earn the 36% APY ahead of the project’s planned exchange listings.

To stay updated on the latest development milestones and presale stages, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the Telegram channel.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.