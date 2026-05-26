Near Protocol has surged over 13% in the last 24 hours following endorsement from BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes, who grouped the token into his “holy trinity” of high-conviction altcoins.

As major assets like NEAR and Hyperliquid (HYPE) dominate headlines, Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is quietly establishing itself as one of the most promising infrastructure plays of the current cycle. This emerging Layer 2 network, designed to bring Solana-level transaction speeds to the Bitcoin ecosystem without sacrificing security, has successfully raised over $32 million in its ongoing presale. With market participants seeking out real-world utility and execution speed, the project is rapidly gaining traction as a key competitor for 2026.

Near Protocol’s recent market performance has caught the attention of the wider industry, with the token climbing roughly 13% to trade near $2.70. This latest move caps an impressive monthly run, with the token now up over 60% during the past 30 days.

The rally was catalyzed in part by Arthur Hayes, who highlighted NEAR’s robust developer ecosystem, scalable architecture, and expanding real-world use cases as key reasons for its inclusion in his top-tier altcoin list.

When you are in position, trading is easy, sit back and watch number go up.$HYPE, $ZEC, $NEAR the holy trinity! — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) May 22, 2026

This high-profile backing has revitalized interest across the utility-focused altcoin sector. While Bitcoin consolidates within a tight range between $76,500 and $77,300, and Ethereum remains relatively flat near $2,110, capital is actively rotating into networks that offer clear execution advantages. NEAR’s upward trajectory underscores a growing market preference for scalable Layer 1 platforms capable of handling high throughput at low cost, especially as broader market sentiment remains cautious amid recent spot ETF outflows.

Analysts note that NEAR’s growth is supported by solid fundamental metrics. The protocol’s sharded architecture continues to attract decentralized applications seeking high throughput without compromising security. This technological edge is particularly appealing to users looking to escape the high gas fees and network congestion associated with older blockchains.

The positive sentiment has extended to other high-performance networks as well. Hyperliquid (HYPE) recently registered a new all-time high of $64, securing a comfortable position within the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

When Arthur Hayes tells you to pack your bags for $NEAR, you listen.

From $20 ATH to $2.5 now — the runway has never been longer. pic.twitter.com/HnaH24uE5T — Rohit (@0xRohit_k) May 25, 2026

On-chain data confirms this trend, showing a healthy rise in active wallet addresses and trading volumes for NEAR, pointing to organic network demand. In a macro environment characterized by sideways price action for major assets, these targeted rallies demonstrate that narrative-driven, high-performance infrastructure projects remain highly attractive to investors—a market dynamic that Bitcoin Hyper is strategically positioned to leverage.

Is Arthur Hayes Watching This? Scaling Bitcoin with SVM – Core Mechanics Behind Bitcoin Hyper

While established Layer 1 platforms capture immediate trading volume, Bitcoin Hyper is positioning itself as a high-conviction play for the next phase of the market cycle. Operating as a dedicated Layer 2 network for Bitcoin, the project combines the security of the world’s largest blockchain with the rapid execution capabilities of the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). This hybrid architecture directly addresses Bitcoin’s historical limitations—namely, slow transaction speeds and restricted smart contract capabilities—while maintaining the decentralization of the base layer.

Through a secure, canonical bridge, users can deposit BTC into the Layer 2 network to perform near-instant, low-cost operations for decentralized finance (DeFi), payments, and other Web3 applications. Transactions are then settled back to the Bitcoin mainnet using zero-knowledge proofs and regular state commitments to guarantee cryptographic security.

By delivering sub-second finality and minimal transaction fees, Bitcoin Hyper aims to make Bitcoin highly practical for everyday transactions. Rather than attempting to replace Bitcoin, the network acts as a performance-enhancing layer, offering investors a unique value proposition: the speed of Solana backed by the security of the Bitcoin network.

The market has responded strongly to this approach, with the Bitcoin Hyper presale surpassing $32 million. This consistent funding inflow highlights sustained investor interest in functional Bitcoin scaling solutions. Currently priced at $0.0136804 per $HYPER token, the presale allows early participants to secure exposure before the upcoming token generation event and subsequent exchange listings.

A key feature of the presale is the immediate staking utility, which offers participants an attractive 36% APY. This mechanism provides early supporters with passive yield during the network’s development phase. The project’s tokenomics have been structured to support long-term ecosystem health, with dedicated allocations for development, treasury reserves, marketing, staking incentives, and exchange liquidity.

Step-by-Step: How to Participate in the $HYPER Presale

The Bitcoin Hyper presale is designed to be highly accessible. Interested buyers can visit the official portal at https://bitcoinhyper.com/, connect a compatible web3 wallet, and swap funds for $HYPER tokens.

The presale platform supports multiple payment methods, including SOL, ETH, BNB, USDC, USDT, and direct credit card purchases. For those who prefer managing their assets on mobile devices, the Best Wallet app offers seamless, native integration with the Bitcoin Hyper presale interface and can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or Google Play.

As the demand for viable Bitcoin Layer 2 networks continues to grow, early-stage projects offering tangible performance upgrades are poised to play an important role in the industry’s expansion.

To stay informed on the latest development milestones, mainnet launch timelines, and community events, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram group.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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