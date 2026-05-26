OSL Lists Kyrgyz Republic-Issued Gold-Backed Stablecoin USDKG on Hong Kong-Licensed Exchange

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OSL Group (863.HK) (“OSL”), a global platform for stablecoin payments and digital asset trading, today announced the official listing of USDKG on OSL HK, its Hong Kong-licensed digital asset exchange. Issued by the Kyrgyz Republic, USDKG is a state-supervised stablecoin backed by physical gold reserves, marking a significant development in the integration of sovereign-backed digital assets into regulated virtual asset markets.

USDKG is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and fully collateralized by audited gold reserves. Professional investors can now access the stablecoin through OSL’s institutional-grade infrastructure, with the USDKG/USDT trading pair initially available via OSL HK’s over-the-counter (OTC) platform.

The listing reinforces OSL’s commitment to advancing a secure and compliant digital asset ecosystem in Asia and internationally. By onboarding USDKG onto a regulated platform designed to meet institutional standards, the partnership expands the stablecoin’s accessibility and supports emerging use cases in cross-border settlement and digital finance.

Jason Liu, Global Exchange COO of OSL, said: “OSL is dedicated to providing investors with access to regulated, innovative assets. The listing of USDKG not only enriches OSL’s product offerings for the market, but also strengthens its compliant stablecoin ecosystem, as the introduction of a state-backed, compliant digital asset further underscores OSL’s credibility and leadership within the industry.”

Biibolot Mamytov, CEO of Gold Dollar (USDKG), said: “This listing represents an important milestone for USDKG as we enter one of the most established and highly regulated digital asset markets globally. Hong Kong is widely regarded as the gold standard for digital asset regulation, and working with OSL reflects our focus on transparency, gold-backed reserves, and institutional-grade infrastructure.”

About USDKG

USDKG is a gold-backed stablecoin issued by OJSC Virtual Asset Issuer, a state-owned entity operating under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar and fully backed by audited physical gold reserves, USDKG is designed to combine the stability of traditional reserve assets with the efficiency and accessibility of blockchain-based finance.

Built to support secure cross-border transactions, institutional settlement, and broader financial inclusion, USDKG operates across Ethereum and TRON networks and adheres to FATF-compliant KYC/AML standards. The stablecoin is supported by a growing ecosystem of exchanges, wallets, and digital asset infrastructure providers, positioning it as a regulated bridge between sovereign-backed assets and the global digital economy.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only. Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

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