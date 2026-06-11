Toobit Takes Hedgeweek’s Top Derivatives Prize for the Second Year Running

Toobit has been named Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the 2026 Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards – the second consecutive year the exchange has claimed the title.

The winners were announced at an exclusive ceremony held on June 9 at etc.venues, County Hall, London. Judging for the awards was conducted via a panel of experts along with online voting from the entire Hedgeweek userbase.

The shortlisting process combines in-house panel research with broad industry input, with self-nominations discounted, making the shortlist a measure of peer and client recognition rather than a self-reported assessment.

It is the second major award Toobit has received in 2026. Earlier this year, the exchange took home Best New Exchange at the Crypto Awards 2025, also determined through a multi-stage vetting and public voting process.

Toobit is the cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built around leveraged trading, offering up to 500x leverage and a derivatives suite that has been expanded significantly over the past twelve months. Its Broker Program offers direct API integration for platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. The exchange is also the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA.

The platform’s recent development work has centered on live market execution, including integrations with CCXT and Altrady that allow traders to connect third-party software directly to order entry.

On the exchange side, Toobit has rolled out TradingView charting, real-time Best Bid Offer data, and an AI-driven position analysis layer.

By combining these improvements with an increase of its TradFi tokenized Stock Futures and 500x leverage capabilities, Toobit has built a massive ecosystem that provides traders with speed, technical flexibility, and risk management tools.

The digital asset derivatives market has grown to approximately $18.63 trillion, as of Q1 2026, a scale nearly 9.6 times larger than total spot market activity.

About Toobit

Toobit’s multi-award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange is built for those who like to explore new innovative regions of finance, paired with deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what’s next.

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