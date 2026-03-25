A sharp pullback in oil is helping reset the broader risk picture today. Brent crude fell more than 5% to just under $100 per barrel after upbeat signals on U.S.-Iran negotiations, with President Trump saying discussions are advancing and that the U.S. has paused potential strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure.

That shift has cooled immediate fears of supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz, removing some of the geopolitical premium that had been supporting crude. In turn, investors are reading the move as a modest positive for inflation expectations and for risk-sensitive assets.

Bitcoin Price Trades at $71,300: Is Layer 3 Technology Next in 2026?

Crypto has reacted quickly. Bitcoin is trading around $71,300 as market sentiment firms, while interest is also building around early-stage infrastructure projects such as the LiquidChain (LIQUID) presale.

LiquidChain has been drawing attention by targeting one of Web3’s most persistent issues: fragmented liquidity across major blockchains. With macro pressure easing, that utility-driven pitch is getting a closer look from market participants positioning ahead of the token launch.

The drop in crude oil prices followed indications from President Trump that talks with Iran have been productive, alongside a temporary pause in further escalation. Markets have interpreted the development as lowering the probability of a near-term Middle East supply shock.

That matters well beyond energy. Lower oil prices can ease input costs for businesses and consumers, support economic activity, and improve appetite for growth assets. For crypto, which often responds strongly to changing macro conditions, the move has helped improve the near-term backdrop.

Social sentiment reflects that more constructive but still cautious tone. On X, chart analyst Trader Tardigrade said Bitcoin has been forming a megaphone pattern on the four-hour chart in recent days, while questioning whether one more lower low could arrive before a breakout attempt or whether buyers can push the asset higher from current levels.

$BTC/4-hour#Bitcoin is forming a megaphone pattern.

Do we get one more lower low first, or does BTC break out from here?

👀 Eyes on the next move. pic.twitter.com/DRS8RR2jFs — Trader Tardigrade (@TATrader_Alan) March 25, 2026

The setup captures the current market mood well: less external pressure, improving sentiment, but no full abandonment of caution.

Why LiquidChain Is Drawing Interest as Risk Appetite Improves

Against that backdrop, LiquidChain (LIQUID) is emerging as a project investors are watching more closely. The network is being positioned as the first unified Layer 3 blockchain designed to connect Bitcoin’s capital base, Ethereum’s DeFi ecosystem, and Solana’s transaction speed within one framework.

LiquidChain (LIQUID) aims to avoid the usual trade-off where users and developers must commit to a single chain or move assets manually across ecosystems. Instead, it is building verifiable liquidity pools that allow assets from the three networks to interact directly, without relying on wrapping or traditional bridges.

The system combines a high-performance virtual machine with trust-minimized cross-chain proofs. Those components are intended to verify Bitcoin UTXOs, Ethereum state, and Solana accounts securely, while enabling atomic settlement and smoother execution for more advanced applications.

If successful, the result would be deeper shared liquidity, faster transactions, and better pricing conditions for traders and dApp users.

The Order grows. The Order evolves. ⟁👁 Even the servers can't handle this much 🔥.https://t.co/vqvBcdSQYC pic.twitter.com/KODD1jKGCR — LiquidChain (@getliquidchain) March 21, 2026

Presale Terms, Staking Yield, and How Participants Can Join

The LIQUID token is currently priced at $0.0143 in the latest stage of the ongoing presale. Buyers can also stake their tokens immediately for a dynamic APY of up to 1,724%. The project says token allocations are weighted toward development, growth, and community incentives.

For investors considering the sale, the process starts on the official LiquidChain website, where users can connect a wallet and participate using ETH, BNB, BTC, SOL, USDT, or USDC. Bank card purchases are also available.

Those who want a mobile option can use the Best Wallet app, available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, to buy and stake LIQUID tokens.

With oil prices easing and capital becoming more willing to rotate into higher-growth narratives, LiquidChain’s cross-chain liquidity focus appears well-timed. The project’s presale momentum suggests that investors are already acting on that view.

For updates, follow LiquidChain on X and join the community on Telegram.

Visit LiquidChain.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.