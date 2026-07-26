Battle of Malta Online Hits Midway Point With Millions of Dollars in Crypto Prizes Still on the Line

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CoinPoker’s latest crypto giveaway, dubbed the “Battle of Malta Online Series,” is generating significant buzz as it reaches the halfway mark, with millions of dollars in crypto prizes still on the line.

A three-week-long event, the Battle of Malta Online Series revolves around $30 million in guaranteed crypto prizes, complemented by exclusive physical trophies and 100 all-expense paid sponsorship packages to the 2026 Battle of Malta Autumn Edition.

So far, several flagship tournaments on the schedule, including the $1M CoinMillion, have been successfully wrapped up, with champions crowned and runner-up finishers banking substantial payouts.

The second half of the series, however, promises even bigger opportunities for both players chasing their first title and champions eager to build on their success.

Battle of Malta Online Series Connects Crypto Poker Players with the Live Battle of Malta Experience

The Battle of Malta Online Series was rolled out following CoinPoker’s partnership with Battle of Malta.

In many ways, both brands complement each other, having earned the trust of players worldwide through years of success in their respective corners of the poker world.

Battle of Malta, for example, has built a long-standing legacy as one of Europe’s most prestigious live poker festivals. Its exceptional atmosphere, outstanding value, and affordable entry costs all add to its global appeal, changing the narrative that players need sky-high buy-ins to experience “Vegas-style” gameplay.

CoinPoker itself has attempted and succeeded in building a next-generation platform with a truly global player base. It is one of the few crypto-powered gambling sites that excels across every major aspect of online poker, including cash games, tournaments, bonuses, and multi-device functionality, among others.

Its software client translates exceptionally well, both on mobile and desktop devices, and even mobile players can jump straight into action without the hassle of downloading an app.

In terms of bonuses and promotions, there are many to speak of. Till today, newcomers benefit from a 150% welcome bonus of up to $2,000.

On top of that, the platform runs a reward system, dubbed CoinRewards, which distributes $7 million in crypto prizes every month through CoinRaces leaderboards, Splash Pots, Missions, and Bankroll Boosts.

Another important factor that distinguishes CoinPoker from many of its competitors is its continued commitment to bringing new opportunities for its player pool to compete on some of poker’s biggest live stages.

Last month, for example, the platform awarded a $25,000 Triton Jeju package to a lucky member of the community.

The partnership with Battle of Malta, however, reflects that same commitment, offering players the chance to win 100 all-expense paid sponsorship packages to the 2026 Battle of Malta Autumn Edition, alongside physical trophies, and cash prizes.

Unsurprisingly, the festival has recorded massive fields since its official launch on July 12, with players battling fiercely for every available prize and title.

Finished 10 out of 2600 in the Sunday Special on CoinPoker. Shame I lost 6 out of eight all-ins in the decisive phase. I feel this could have been a really big score otherwise. Off to the next one, the Battle of Malta on CoinPoker continues. pic.twitter.com/CEdk3Mqlg4 — Andreas Wagner (@LivePokerGuideA) July 13, 2026

And considering that it is just at its halfway point, there is still plenty of entertainment to come.

Inside the Battle of Malta Online Series – Notable Highlights

The hard-fought battles witnessed so far in the Battle of Malta Online Series is hardly surprising, given the scale of the prizes and packages on offer.

Take the $1,000,000 CoinMillion, for example. It was the opening event and set the tone for the fierce competition that defined the series so far.

“monc” emerged as the winner after plenty of drama, capturing the title and collecting $121,500. Other top finishers included:

“n7v7rcapp7d,” who finished second for $77,100.

“JohnnieTsunami,” who took third and collected $55,800.

“IdiOtsudaDavai” who placed fourth for $40,600.

“LappyPoker7” rounded out the top five with $29,800.

More champions also emerged across a host of other early events, including the $215 Mdina Masters 8-Max, $150 CoinMasters Bitcoin, and $320 Dark Knight PKO.

3rd place in Malta million in my crypto wallet in under an hour. For anything negative I’ve said about coin, this negates it. Very impressed on that quick payout — John Voss (@deadmauedr) July 13, 2026

Several winners confirmed that their payouts were processed immediately after the event concluded, highlighting CoinPoker’s commitment to quick and seamless payments.

Battle of Malta Online Series’ Schedule

Here is a brief overview of some of the major events to watch out for:

$400,000 Iron Throne

Today, July 26, one of the series’ most anticipated tournaments will unfold.

The event, dubbed Iron Throne, features a $5,200 buy-in and a $400,000 guarantee, making it a must-play for high rollers craving premium, high-stakes competition.

Play will begin at 18:05 UTC today and continue at the same time tomorrow, July 27.

$1M CoinMasters BTC High Roller

Also on today’s schedule is the 1C flight of the CoinMasters BTC High Roller. 1A and 1B flights have already been completed earlier in the series, with successful players securing their spots in Day 2.

The 1C flight, however, gives another opportunity for players who missed out in the earlier flights to book a Day 2 seat and remain in contention for the title, as well as a share of the $1 million prize pool.

After today’s event, players will still have one final chance, as the 1D flight is scheduled to take place on August 2, a day before the surviving field returns for Day 2.

Participants will battle for gold-plated coins and exclusive physical trophies, alongside the guaranteed prize pool.

$2,500,000 Main Event

At the core of this three-week-long series is its Main Event, featuring a staggering $2.5 million guarantee.

Players can secure entry into this event through satellites. Day 1 flights have been underway since the opening week and will continue until August 2, giving players multiple opportunities to qualify for Day 2.

Alongside a share of the prize pool, the winner of this event will also receive an exclusive physical trophy and a digital award.

Battle of Malta Main Challenger & Main Crusader

Up next is the Battle of Malta Main Challenger, featuring a $55 buy-in and a $500,000 guarantee. Its modest entry cost, despite the lucrative prize pool, makes it very attractive for mid-stakes players.

Players with smaller bankrolls aren’t left out either. There is the Battle of Main Crusader, which carries an $11 buy-in and a $100,000 guarantee.

Both events are currently in their Day 1 flights, and only survivors will advance to Day 2 for a share of their guaranteed prize pools.

Regs of the Round Table

Another important fixture on the schedule is the Regs of the Round Table, available in three editions: High, Medium, and Low.

The High edition is tailored to high-stakes players, considering it features a $530 buy-in and a $200,000 prize pool. The medium and low editions, on the other hand, feature buy-ins of $55 and $11, with guaranteed prize pools of $75,000 and $20,000, respectively.

Live Poker Packages to 2026 Battle of Malta Autumn

More importantly, the Battle of Malta Online Series will provide a direct route to one of Europe’s premier festivals: Battle of Malta Autumn Edition.

Not less than 100 all-expense-paid tickets will be given to players across a host of events, each valued at $2,500 and covering travel budget, accommodation, and more notably, a €600 ticket to the live Main Event.

Dozens of these packages have already been won, but many more are still up for grabs.

To qualify, play any Battle of Malta Online tournament during the week to secure a seat in the Champions Trials multi-stage tournaments, where the sponsorship packages will be awarded.

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