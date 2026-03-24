Geopolitical tension rattled risk markets again overnight, but the meme coin segment proved notably resilient. Traders were forced to process mixed messaging from Washington and Tehran after President Trump described talks with Iran as “very good and productive,” said a deal was near, and announced a five-day pause on planned US strikes against Iranian power plants.

Iran’s foreign ministry quickly rejected that account as “fake news,” saying no negotiations had taken place. Adding to the uncertainty, Iran launched drones and missiles at Israel and several Gulf states, deepening the sense of instability across global financial markets.

Against that backdrop, Bitcoin hovered around $71,000 and Ethereum traded near $2,150 in choppy action. By contrast, mainstream meme coins broadly held onto 24-hour gains of 5–10%.

Dog-themed tokens stood out. Shiba Inu climbed 7.12% on the day, while Dogwifhat added 10.35%. Meanwhile, new presale entrant Maxi Doge (MAXI) pushed its fundraising total above $4.7 million, suggesting speculative appetite remains intact even as macro headlines turn erratic.

Conflicting signals from the US and Iran left traders trying to balance de-escalation hopes against the possibility of a broader regional flare-up. Trump’s team characterized the situation as “fluid,” while Israel signaled it would continue its own operations. That mix helped produce a familiar market pattern: an initial shock, followed by selective dip-buying.

In that environment, meme coins have shown an ability to move on narrative and community momentum more than on macro fundamentals. When speculative flows return, the sector can decouple quickly from broader market hesitation.

That pattern is visible in Dogwifhat as well. Analyst SK wrote on X that “whales have flipped back to net positive” accumulation in the token by more than $1 million recently, even as retail traders continued to sell. Similar smart-money divergence has preceded earlier meme coin rallies.

3-month flows are exposing something most people will ignore until it’s too late.$WIF isn’t being dumped — it’s being transferred. Whales (smart money) have flipped back to net positive, quietly accumulating over 1 million $ in WIF. At the exact same time, retail is doing the… pic.twitter.com/CcM7i9FgNi — sk (@skmakeit) March 23, 2026

With immediate fears of a sharper Iran escalation easing somewhat, but the wider outlook still unclear, traders have been gravitating toward high-beta assets with fresh narratives. That has helped lift both established meme names and newer entrants competing for attention.

Maxi Doge Becomes Part of the High-Beta Rotation

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is positioning itself squarely inside that speculative pocket of the market. The project leans hard into degen culture through a mascot built around a heavily muscled, 300-pound Shiba Inu trader obsessed with leverage, protein shakes, and outsized market moves.

The project’s pitch appears to be connecting with its target audience. MAXI is currently priced at $0.000281 in presale, and total funds raised have now topped $4.7 million, with the $5 million mark coming into view. The token price is also scheduled to increase again tonight.

Its tokenomics include a total supply of 150 billion tokens, with 40% allocated to presale participants. Staking is already available during the sale, with daily rewards currently advertised at roughly 66% APY.

The broader roadmap includes major marketing pushes, ROI-focused community trading contests, and a dedicated Maxi Fund aimed at supporting liquidity and visibility. The team has also said it is pursuing futures exchange partnerships that could eventually introduce MAXI trading pairs with leverage of up to 1000x.

Be like a whale. Buy dips. Hold. Eat. pic.twitter.com/uGw5BySRG2 — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) March 17, 2026

For traders looking beyond the immediate macro noise, that combination of meme branding, high-risk positioning, and presale momentum is helping keep Maxi Doge in focus.

MAXI Presale Details and Meme Coins Purchase Options

Those interested in participating can connect a Web3 wallet through the official Maxi Doge website’s investment widget and swap ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC for MAXI.

Bank card purchases are also supported for users who prefer a fiat on-ramp.

On mobile, The Best Wallet app provides another access point. It is available via the Apple App Store and Google Play, with MAXI listed under the app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section.

For ongoing updates, users can follow Maxi Doge on X and join the Telegram group. With the next presale price increase only hours away, current pricing remains time-sensitive.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

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