Audiera’s BEAT Jumps 30% on Verifiable Revenue and Burns With an August Unlock Next

Audiera’s BEAT is getting the kind of bid traders usually reserve for tokens that can prove demand on-chain. BEAT rallied 30% in 24 hours, lifting the project’s valuation above $1.1 billion and moving it into the top 50 by market cap.

What set the move apart is that the catalyst wasn’t a loose narrative — it was measurable usage. Audiera’s weekly revenue and its ongoing burns have created a straightforward supply story: circulating tokens are being removed at scale while activity remains visible on-chain. In parallel, the same risk appetite that chases high-attention setups continues to funnel money into presales, including Maxi Doge (MAXI), which has raised more than $4.8 million ahead of its next presale price step and eventual exchange listings.

Audiera (BEAT) at a Glance: Agent-Native Usage That Converts to On-Chain Revenue

Audiera is designed around an “agent-native” model where humans and autonomous AI agents can participate on equal footing. These agents can hold wallets, earn and spend on-chain, generate music, and compete in rhythm battles — with BEAT as the transactional fuel on BNB Chain. For the market, the key is that this activity is producing trackable economic output rather than just engagement claims.

Over the week ending 27 July, Audiera posted more than 801,000 BEAT in weekly revenue (roughly $2.9 million). Over the same period, nearly 800,000 BEAT was permanently removed from circulation, taking cumulative burns above 17.8 million tokens.

That data translated quickly into price: BEAT climbed from $2.73 toward $3.60, with 24-hour volume holding near $50 million. The outperformance mattered because it arrived while Bitcoin and several other large caps were softer — a sign capital was rotating toward tokens where demand is being demonstrated through product-driven flow.

Audiera Crypto Supply Model: Burns, Circulating Float, and the Early-August Unlock

For BEAT, the next debate is less about whether the project can generate revenue — the chain already shows that — and more about how supply events interact with demand. BEAT has an approximate circulating supply of 309 million tokens, a maximum supply of one billion, and an unlock scheduled for early August.

With BEAT now trading in recovery mode rather than a one-off wick, traders are effectively pricing two opposing forces: ongoing usage-led demand plus burns on one side, and the added supply pressure that an unlock can introduce on the other.

Audiera’s recent update also reinforced why the burn story is resonating: revenue and burns are being tracked on-chain, giving the market hard inputs to model at a time when “trust us” tokenomics are being discounted.

Risk Appetite Isn’t Just in Large Caps: Maxi Doge (MAXI) Nears $5.17M With Staking Live

While BEAT is being repriced on fundamentals and supply math, presales are still drawing attention from traders looking for early-stage momentum. Maxi Doge (MAXI) is pitching a full-send meme: a heavily muscled Shiba Inu fueled by Red Bull, constant gym sessions, and 1,000x leverage trading with no stop-losses — but it also layers in holder mechanics aimed at keeping participation active beyond the joke.

The project has raised more than $4.83 million toward a $5.17 million near-stage target. MAXI is currently priced at $0.0002831, and the next presale price step is scheduled for later this week.

POV: The government trying to work out how to tax capital gains on assets that price fluctuate pic.twitter.com/MXJPJDRzzJ — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) July 7, 2026

On the engagement side, Maxi Doge is leaning on staking and community competitions, including ROI-based contests and partner events tied to futures trading platform integrations and gamified tournaments. The token supply also includes a dedicated “Maxi Fund” allocation intended for liquidity, marketing, and strategic partnerships after MAXI lists on DEX and CEX venues. Staking is already live, and holders can lock tokens for a stated 64% APY.

MAXI Presale: Purchase Options and Where Staking Fits In

To buy MAXI at the current stage, investors can use the official Maxi Doge website, connect a wallet through the on-page widget, and purchase MAXI directly. Accepted assets include ETH, BNB, USDT, and USDC, and there is also a bank card option.

Mobile users can also purchase inside the Best Wallet app, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play, via the app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section.

After purchase, MAXI can be staked immediately to start earning the stated dynamic 64% APY.

For updates, follow Maxi Doge on X and join the project’s Telegram community.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

Market Takeaway for Audiera’s BEAT

BEAT’s breakout underscores a shift in what the market is rewarding: tokens that can point to real on-chain usage and quantify it. Weekly revenue of 801,000 BEAT (~$2.9 million), near-matching weekly burns, and 17.8 million BEAT burned cumulatively provide concrete metrics traders can track. The next major variable is timing — with an early-August unlock approaching, BEAT’s follow-through will likely depend on whether Audiera’s on-chain activity and burn cadence can expand fast enough to absorb additional supply.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.