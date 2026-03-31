Tuesday, 31 March 2026 – The meme coin trade is shifting again, and this time the market appears to be rewarding execution as much as hype. MemeCore’s recent run has pushed its native M token up more than 39% over the past week, lifting its market cap to just above $3 billion and sending the price beyond $2.30.

That move stands out against a weaker broader meme coin backdrop, where many established names are down as much as 3% on the day and 10% over the week. The divergence suggests traders are rotating away from older laggards and toward projects showing fresher momentum and clearer utility.

Some of that capital is also moving earlier on the risk curve. In presales, Maxi Doge (MAXI) has now brought in more than $4.7 million and is approaching the $5 million threshold, helped by a meme-heavy brand paired with live staking rewards.

MemeCore’s rally followed its March 25 hard fork, which reduced gas fees from 1,500 gwei to 15 gwei and added account abstraction alongside stronger EVM compatibility. Those upgrades made activity on the chain cheaper and faster, improving the user experience and helping support higher on-chain engagement and trading volume.

For traders who had been waiting to see whether the project could deliver on its meme-first Layer 1 pitch, the upgrade provided a concrete catalyst. The M token’s price then broke out of a multi-week consolidation, cleared the former $2.10 resistance area, and turned that level into support before extending higher.

Analyst Sjuul pointed to the move in a post on X yesterday, calling for near-term highs of up to $3.

Hope you are still paying attention to $M – MEMECORE. As I wrote last week, after the breakout came the retest and price is still holding above that flipped resistance. As long as we don't break below, those equal highs could be next.https://t.co/Yz6ozy8uWa pic.twitter.com/YYxhGJsM9y — Sjuul | AltCryptoGems (@AltCryptoGems) March 30, 2026

The takeaway for the market is straightforward: even in the meme category, infrastructure improvements and actual product delivery can quickly change sentiment.

Presale Traders Are Now Looking for the Next Beta Play

As momentum builds around utility-backed meme tokens, attention is also spilling into smaller-cap and pre-listing names. That is where Maxi Doge (MAXI) is gaining traction, positioning itself as a more speculative follow-on trade for investors looking for early exposure rather than chasing established moves.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) leans hard into degen trading culture. Its mascot is a Red Bull-fueled Shiba Inu built around high-risk trading jokes, gym culture, and relentless green-candle chasing. But the token also includes live staking, currently offering 66% APY, and is designed to be used for community contests that reward top ROI performers as well as gamified trading events.

The project has additionally allocated a 25% supply share to its “Maxi Fund,” intended for liquidity and marketing after listing.

Worth the journey. Worth the wait. pic.twitter.com/JiVkrta4He — MaxiDoge (@MaxiDoge_) March 20, 2026

So far, the presale has raised $4.72 million. The current MAXI price is fixed at $0.0002811 for the moment, with another step up scheduled for the next sale stage.

MemeCore’s surge has reinforced a theme already emerging across the sector: traders are more willing to commit capital where meme appeal is paired with visible mechanics and rollout. Maxi Doge is benefiting from that same rotation narrative as buyers search for earlier-stage entries.

How Buyers Can Access MAXI Ahead of the Next Stage

Those looking to accumulate MAXI can go to the official Maxi Doge website and connect a wallet through the project’s on-site purchase widget. The token can currently be bought using ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC, while a bank-card payment option is also available.

For mobile users, Best Wallet offers another route through its “Upcoming Tokens” section. The app can be downloaded via the Apple App Store or Google Play, after which users can fund an account and complete the purchase there.

Staking is already live for token holders, with yields of up to 66% APY.

For the latest updates, follow Maxi Doge on X and join its Telegram group.

Visit Maxi Doge Token.

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