In a shock turn, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have logged their first net weekly outflows since mid-February, with $296.18 million exiting the products in the week ending March 27. The reversal interrupted a multi-week inflow run and coincided with Bitcoin’s slide toward $65,000, though BTC has since recovered to trade back above $67,000.

The shift also points to a broader change in market positioning. After months of heavy institutional demand for ETF exposure, some capital now appears to be rotating toward newer Web3 projects that offer direct utility rather than simple price tracking.

One of the names drawing attention is Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), whose presale has raised more than $32.2 million over recent months despite market volatility, macro concerns, and the war in Iran. The project is preparing to launch a Bitcoin Layer 2 built to bring faster, lower-cost transactions and DeFi functionality to the Bitcoin network while remaining tied to Bitcoin’s base-layer security.

With the mainnet approaching, the project is being watched as a higher-beta Bitcoin-linked play amid softer ETF flows.

According to the latest data, U.S. Bitcoin ETFs experienced net outflows of $296.18 million last week. The weekly figure included a $225.48 million outflow on March 27 and another $171.22 million the previous day. While total assets under management across the funds still sit above $84 billion, the latest reading marks the first negative week since February, following a solid stretch of inflows earlier in March.

That cooling in ETF demand came as Bitcoin struggled to defend support and briefly fell to $65,000 last week. Even so, some traders continue to argue that the broader trend remains intact.

Analyst Kaleo, for example, flagged $66,000 as an important level over the weekend. Bitcoin’s move back above $67,000 on Monday has so far supported that view, though the durability of the rebound is still an open question.

#Bitcoin / $BTC Not asking for much Just want to see support to hold and run straight back to all time highs https://t.co/asMfX2ieuj pic.twitter.com/i8ebLvPUOZ — K A L E O (@CryptoKaleo) March 27, 2026

Macro conditions, including changing rate expectations and rival safe-haven flows, likely played a role in the ETF pullback. But the market is also showing signs that some investors are moving up the risk curve toward Bitcoin-native infrastructure projects with more obvious on-chain use cases.

Why Bitcoin Layer 2 Narratives Are Gaining Ground

That backdrop has created fresh interest in Layer 2 projects such as Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER), which aims to expand Bitcoin’s functionality beyond passive holding.

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is built as a Layer 2 chain using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). The project says it combines Bitcoin’s security model with the faster execution and lower fees needed for more active use. Its canonical bridge is designed to support trustless BTC deposits and withdrawals, with zero-knowledge proofs ensuring activity is verifiable against the main chain.

The goal is to give Bitcoin users access to DeFi tools and dApps without stepping outside the Bitcoin ecosystem. Within that setup, the HYPER token is intended for gas fees, staking-based network participation and rewards, and governance voting on major decisions.

POV: Bitcoin making first contact with Hyper. 🛸 Everything changed. 🔥⚡️https://t.co/VNG0P4GuDo pic.twitter.com/QJkyjvmIW1 — Bitcoin Hyper (@BTC_Hyper2) March 28, 2026

HYPER has a total supply of 21 billion tokens allocated across development, sustainability, rewards, community initiatives, and marketing. The presale price currently stands at $0.0136778, and users can already stake through the project’s live smart contracts for a 36% APY.

So far, the presale has brought in about $32.2 million. The funding pace suggests continued appetite for projects promising direct network utility rather than exposure through ETF wrappers alone. Recent activity has included a $49,611 buy last Friday, offering an on-chain example of that interest.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Access and Payment Options

Those looking to participate can do so through the official Bitcoin Hyper website by connecting a supported wallet, including Best Wallet and MetaMask.

The presale currently accepts ETH, BNB, SOL, USDT, USDC, and bank card purchases. Best Wallet users can also access HYPER through the app’s “Upcoming Tokens” section, with downloads available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The listed token price remains $0.0136778, with the same 36% staking APY available regardless of purchase method.

For updates, users can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join the project’s official Telegram group.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper.

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