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A recent security incident involving a Coinbase subdomain sent a ripple of concern through the crypto community. Reports surfaced that users were prompted to enter seed phrases; the kind of red flag that security experts warn about constantly.

The incident itself was contained, but it exposed a persistent reality: wallet security vulnerabilities remain a challenge across the industry. Whether it’s phishing attacks or fundamental design flaws, the way most crypto wallets handle keys leaves room for exploitation.

One project in its presale phase is taking a slightly different approach. BMIC ($BMIC) is rebuilding wallets from the ground up with a simple premise: never expose the user’s public key in the first place.

A Wallet Built for the Quantum Era

Most crypto users don’t realize that every transaction from a standard wallet (MetaMask, Ledger, Trust Wallet, etc.) records the public key on the blockchain. Today, that’s not a problem. No classical computer can derive a private key from that data.

🔐 A Coinbase subdomain reportedly prompted users to enter seed phrases, highlighting how wallet security vulnerabilities remain a persistent challenge across the industry.$BMIC is designing infrastructure where hidden public keys and post-quantum architecture reduce the… pic.twitter.com/FRtbH10pvx — BMIC_AI (@BMIC_ai) March 19, 2026

But quantum computers will change that math. Within the next decade or so, machines with enough qubits could run algorithms capable of cracking that cryptography. Security researchers call it the “harvest now, decrypt later” threat; attackers are already scraping exposed keys, waiting for the technology to unlock them.

BMIC eliminates that attack surface entirely. Instead of traditional wallets that broadcast public keys, BMIC uses what it calls signature-hiding architecture. Built on smart account standards like ERC-4337, the wallet routes transactions through private layers. Hybrid post-quantum cryptography signatures handle verification, but the public key never touches the chain.

There’s nothing for a future quantum computer to grab.

The platform extends this protection across the entire financial stack. Quantum-secure staking means earning yield doesn’t create exposed keys. A post-quantum credit card system uses the same authentication, preventing card cloning or key recovery attacks. For enterprises, BMIC offers Quantum Security-as-a-Service; banks, fintechs, and healthcare providers can integrate custody and secure communications without building in-house quantum defenses.

BMIC is also quantum-native by design. It doesn’t rely on patches to old code. As NIST approves new cryptographic standards, the system can upgrade automatically, saving users from costly migrations.

BMIC’s Token Utility and Crypto Presale Details

The BMIC token runs on Ethereum as an ERC-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 1.5 billion. That supply can never increase, and half of it (750 million tokens) is allocated to the presale, making early access the primary distribution event.

The presale has already raised nearly $500,000, a notable figure in a bear market where most projects struggle to gain traction. Pricing is structured across up to 50 phases. Early buyers entered at $0.048485 per token, with gradual increases up to $0.058182 in later phases. The public launch price is set above the final presale tier.

The team holds just 3% of total supply, well below industry average. That reduces the risk of dumping pressure down the line.

Token utility is designed to create long-term demand:

Payments & Access: BMIC is required for advanced wallet features, enterprise APIs, and future compute workloads on the Quantum Meta-Cloud.

Staking for Security: Institutions and service nodes stake BMIC to support network reliability and earn rewards.

Burn-to-Compute Model: Tokens can be burned to generate BMIC Compute Credits (BCC) for quantum workloads. Each burn reduces circulating supply, creating deflationary pressure.

Governance: Holders vote on protocol parameters like fees and upgrades, with decisions recorded on-chain.

A fixed percentage of company revenue also funds regular token buybacks and burns, tying value to actual platform usage.

Read also: How to Buy BMIC – Step-by-Step Guide for Traders 2026

Why This Presale Is Becoming Relevant

The Coinbase subdomain incident was a reminder that security in crypto is never a finished project. New attack vectors emerge constantly, and the quantum threat looms on the horizon.

BMIC is betting that the market will eventually recognize the need for wallets designed for the next decade, not just the current one. The presale numbers indicate some investors are already making that bet.

The current tier still offers the lowest available prices, but the next price increase is approaching. Once the presale ends, the public launch price will be higher. For anyone looking for a project with a real use case and a clear roadmap, BMIC offers something the broader market isn’t providing right now: a genuine solution to a problem that’s only going to get bigger.

Meet the future of quantum-secure Web3 with BMIC:

Presale: https://bmic.ai/

Social: https://x.com/BMIC_ai

Telegram: https://t.me/+6d1dX_uwKKdhZDFk

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