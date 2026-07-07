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CoinDepo has launched its live governance framework that lets COINDEPO token holders vote on real platform decisions – covering product direction, new asset listings, marketing campaigns, exchange relationships, strategic partnerships, charity allocations, and token-economy proposals, including burn mechanics.

It’s a wide mandate that is now live, with CoinDepo’s governance managed through a system inspired by DAO principles, using IPFS – the InterPlanetary File System – to store verifiable, auditable voting records.

One of the first topics expected is also one of the most practical, and likely close to holders’ hearts: which assets to list on the platform next.

Voting power is determined by a Governance Score that reflects a holder’s average COINDEPO token balance over the past 90 days, preventing short-term manipulation and rewarding long-term commitment.

By publishing outcomes to IPFS, the record sits outside CoinDepo’s infrastructure and is independently verifiable by anyone who wants to check it.

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CoinDepo’s Yield Platform Offers an Average 15.8% APR

CoinDepo, founded in 2021, moves past the speculative model of crypto trading and operates more like a traditional non-bank financial institution. Its core business model revolves around structured capital allocation: managing user deposits and deploying them into over-collateralized lending markets, liquidity provisioning, and real-economy channels to generate yield.

The platform has grown massively over the last few years, now holding over $239 million in assets with more than 113,000 active users. Yields span from 19% to 23%, with an average APR per user of 15.8% for Q1 2026.

The platform’s core products let users earn compound interest on crypto deposits and also borrow against those holdings. Assets are secured by Fireblocks infrastructure and insurance-backed custody protection, and the platform is audited by CertiK and Hacken.

The governance launch applies to people holding COINDEPO, and the token was already doing real work before the vote button existed.

Holders can earn between 19% and 23% APR on CoinDepo’s compound interest accounts, and then unlock up to 3% additional APR on standard rates through the Advantage Program, and receive an extra 2% APR bonus by taking interest payouts in COINDEPO. Holders can also receive loan rate discounts of up to 3%.

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COINDEPO holders also benefit from a repurchase plan that uses 20% of quarterly profits to buy back and burn tokens, a deflationary mechanism tied directly to the platform’s revenue.

The platform is also preparing its most tangible real-world product yet, with incoming plastic, metal, or virtual credit cards that draw on a user’s credit line and pay up to 8% in crypto cashback, working with more than 90 million merchants globally and supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay.

For COINDEPO holders, the platform’s ease of use is regularly highlighted. Instead of managing private keys, approving smart contracts, or monitoring impermanent loss in DeFi pools, users are presented with a clean dashboard where yield is predictable, and compounding is automated.

And now, a governance layer sits atop it all, helping holders direct the platform’s future.

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