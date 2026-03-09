Toobit Offers Algo Developers a Stackable API Broker Program

This content is provided by a sponsor

Crypto derivatives exchange Toobit has launched a new broker program that allows algorithmic tool developers and trading terminal operators to get double their value on commission fees. The initiative abandons the standard industry model, which typically forces partners to choose between acting as a traditional affiliate or a technical service provider. Instead, Toobit is letting them be both.

The program splits partner identity into two distinct tracks: the Inviter and the Broker. The Inviter role functions like a standard referral setup. Partners earn rebates on the trading activity of users they directly onboard, covering both manual and API-driven trades.

The Broker role is where the structure diverges from the norm: partners earn a supplemental commission on any API traffic tagged with their unique Broker ID. This applies regardless of who originally invited the trader to the exchange.

When a partner fills both roles, the commissions stack. For instance, a developer who refers a user and then routes that user’s trades through their own proprietary trading terminal collects both the Inviter rebate and the Broker commission on the exact same transaction. Toobit allows partners to independently configure the commission rates for both pathways, giving developers granular control over how they monetize.

Toobit is rolling out the program with full support for professional tools and libraries, most notably CCXT.

CCXT is the open-source software that powers the majority of modern crypto trading bots. It provides a standardized interface for developers to connect to over a hundred exchanges without rewriting their codebase for each specific API. By integrating directly with CCXT, Toobit removes the pain for developers looking to migrate existing algorithmic strategies to its platform.

To manage this order flow, the exchange has built a dedicated backend dashboard. Partners get real-time tracking of API-linked traders, live volume metrics, and detailed commission breakdowns. It is a professional setup for a demographic that retail-focused exchanges have historically treated as an afterthought compared to high-profile social media influencers.

Crypto Market Turns to AI

As of March 2026, the global algorithmic trading market carries a valuation of $20.23 billion, and automated systems process 80% of total market volume. It suggests industry leaders have entirely adopted API-first, cloud-native infrastructures to achieve the sub-millisecond execution speeds required for modern alpha generation.

Meanwhile, retail API participation is expanding at an 8.3% compound annual growth rate. Traders are increasingly plugging third-party portfolio managers, automated grid bots, and copy-trading algorithms into their exchange accounts. This shift offers technical partners a strategic entry point into the burgeoning $16.29 billion API management economy.

Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, said: “Our goal is to reward the technical value our partners bring to the table.

“By allowing broker commissions to layer on top of our existing invitation rebates, we are providing a unique, high-yield opportunity for developers and platform owners to scale their revenue alongside our ecosystem.”

The barrier to entry for the Broker Program is intentionally low. Toobit claims the onboarding process takes less than five minutes. Applicants register for a standard exchange account, complete the mandatory Know Your Customer verification, and submit a form via the official registration page. Once approved, they receive a unique Broker ID.

From there, it is just a matter of integrating the Toobit open API and tagging their order flow to begin accumulating commissions.

The launch of the Broker Program follows the exchange’s recent expansion into real-world asset derivatives. Last month, Toobit rolled out 24/7 USDT-settled Stock Futures for high-demand US equities like Tesla, Nvidia, and Apple. For algorithmic developers, the combination of tokenized traditional equities, crypto derivatives, and a stackable API commission structure presents a highly specific, lucrative sandbox for cross-market arbitrage.

Beyond its technical infrastructure, Toobit maintains a mainstream marketing presence as the Official Regional Partner of the Spanish football league LALIGA, an ongoing effort to bridge the gap between institutional-grade trading tools and global retail visibility.

Full details are available in the Toobit Broker Program FAQ.

Disclaimer: This publication is sponsored. Coinspeaker does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or other materials on this web page. Readers are advised to conduct their own research before engaging with any company mentioned. Please note that the featured information is not intended as, and shall not be understood or construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on this web page constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by Coinspeaker or any third party service provider to buy or sell any cryptoassets or other financial instruments. Crypto assets are a high-risk investment. You should consider whether you understand the possibility of losing money due to leverage. None of the material should be considered as investment advice. Coinspeaker shall not be held liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses arising from the use or reliance on any content, goods, or services featured on this web page.