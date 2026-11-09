XRP Updates: The Ambitious Projects That Contribute to Its Widespread Adoption

XRP has earned a reputation as one of the fastest and lowest-cost cryptocurrencies for payments, powered by the XRP Ledger. The Ripple company, under which both technologies thrive, has positioned itself as a tool for companies that want to modernize their infrastructure and approach decentralization effortlessly.

The platform supports more than 1,000,000 custody wallets, enabling users to settle in 3 to 5 seconds. Crypto businesses, payment services providers, and FinTechs can leverage Ripple’s payment system, so use cases are numerous and convincing for investors to buy XRP.

The popularity and growing interest have contributed to the project’s expansion, including securing additional licenses, extending its escrow functionality, and exploring the possibility of native XRP staking, according to the latest news. A lot is going on in the Ripple ecosystem, so let’s explore more about these additions.

XRPL focuses on regulated institutions in a new DEX upgrade

The ledger is known for its high performance, low cost, and appeal for streamlined development, making it the perfect option for business use. That’s what the latest upgrade is about, the “Permissioned DEX”. According to the project documentation, the upgrade will allow regulated institutions to manage traded venues on-chain or benefit from a controlled version of the XRPL decentralized exchange.

The supposed administrators of the venues can delegate trades by checking who can place and accept them, which supports a members-only marketplace for different organizations. This will be possible in accordance with compliance requirements, including KYC (Know Your Customer) and AML (Anti-Money Laundering) procedures.

The benefits of this update include increased liquidity and a blockchain-based settlement system, enabling companies to better manage counterparty eligibility. Moreover, users can benefit from the ledgers’ security, but access to information will be restricted accordingly.

Ripple grows by getting another key license to operate in Europe

When it comes to official banks using XRP, the EU isn’t necessarily the leading region; Asia-Pacific is the leading region. However, this will change soon, as Ripple has received an important approval from the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority for its EMI (Electronic Money Institution) license.

The announcement was soon followed by another approval by Luxembourg’s financial regulator, CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier). Both regulations strengthen Ripple’s trust across Europe by demonstrating the company’s willingness to operate in accordance with comprehensive digital asset regulations.

Ripple has expanded its regulatory footprint to over 75 licenses globally, and the platform now supports more than 90% of daily foreign exchange markets. Therefore, it is ready to lead the global industry into the next era of financial innovation by securing both compliant operations and advanced technologies such as blockchain.

Ripple expands DeFi integration with the help of Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is one of the fastest-growing decentralized exchanges, with its own blockchain and specializing in perpetual futures trading. Its low fees, favorable leverage levels, and a vast array of assets have made the decentralized exchange an innovative tool in the industry, and Ripple eyed its potential for collaboration.

By integrating Hyperliquid into its prime brokerage platform, Ripple offered institutional customers the chance to leverage on-chain derivatives liquidity while accessing numerous asset classes, from crypto to foreign exchange. The efforts mark the start of a new trend that addresses decentralized exchanges supporting all sorts of assets.

Of course, the collaboration increased the value of Hyperliquid’s native token, HYPE, making it more efficient for users to transact on the blockchain. However, XRP also saw a boost in value following the announcement, showcasing the power of industry collaborations.

What is the future of XRP?

The native token of XRPL has seen considerable appreciation for its transaction benefits, but its journey has also faced challenges. Ripple’s court case with the SEC left a question mark regarding the company’s commitment to the global business sector, despite Ripple’s victory after five years of proceedings.

The SEC accused Ripple of facilitating the sale of unregistered securities, which sparked endless disputes over what cryptocurrencies truly are and what the SEC’s stance is on crypto technology. XRP also saw lower prices during this period due to reduced interest in a company facing court cases. In the meantime, the SEC’s management also changed with a more crypto-oriented approach.

Besides these issues, Ripple has continued to expand and is thriving, leading us to believe the future will follow a similar path. Considering the growing number of collaborations with other industry companies and the interest in advanced technological tooling, Ripple might become a competitive brand in the future of Web3.

Should you invest in XRP’s future?

While the price of XRP still hasn’t reached the heights of Bitcoin or Ethereum, it still has the potential to be useful for real-world cases. As one of the largest coins by market capitalization, XRP is slowly but steadily being adopted by brands that want to offer users the option to pay with crypto, especially since it operates at fast speeds and low fees.

Therefore, XRP is a suitable investment for a diversified portfolio, as it’s supported by active real-world integration and a global user base. As experts forecast rising prices and expanded adoption in the future, investing in it can help build a stable, reliable long-term portfolio.

For those who don’t want to buy the actual coin and only benefit from exposure, they can invest in XRP ETFs, as several SEC-approved ETFs are available on the market from Grayscale or 21Shares. Each listing has different fees, but they may change. In addition, more XRP ETFs will launch in the future as new funds are launched.

Final considerations

XRP is one of the most controversial cryptocurrencies due to its court case with the SEC, but this hasn’t fully affected the brand and its efficiency. Following the victory over the SEC, XRP continued to expand its use cases and collaborations to better support future adoption. For example, some of the latest additions to the Ripple ecosystem include new regulations in the EU and a partnership with a decentralized exchange.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.