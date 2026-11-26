The award-winning global crypto exchange Toobit has appointed Yasser Elmansy as its new Chief Growth Officer. Elmansy will oversee Toobit’s global growth strategy, with responsibility for business development, strategic partnerships, and the exchange’s international expansion.

“Throughout my career, I’ve seen how strong partnerships and a deep understanding of local markets can drive long-term growth,” said Elmansy. “I’m looking forward to bringing that experience to Toobit, strengthening our relationships with partners, and connecting with traders around the world.”

Yasser has more than 10 years’ experience in marketing and entrepreneurship, with a strong track record spanning customer acquisition, international business expansion, brand development, and digital marketing. In 2013, he founded a marketing agency, where he created strategies and led campaigns for clients across a wide range of industries.

Elmansy moved into the cryptocurrency sector in 2020 and has since held business development and partnership positions at OKX and Pionex. At OKX, he concentrated on international market growth and customer acquisition. He later joined Pionex as Head of Business Development & Partnerships, directing global business development efforts and building relationships with industry partners and stakeholders.

After initially joining Toobit in January 2026 as Head of Global Business Development, Yasser focused on broadening the exchange’s international footprint and establishing strategic partnerships. Now, he is stepping into the Chief Growth Officer position to continue that work at a broader scale.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive on exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.