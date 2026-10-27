Toobit Introduces Isolated Margin for Independent Futures Positions

The award-winning global crypto exchange Toobit has introduced a new separate isolated margin mode for futures trading. The feature enables traders to hold multiple distinct positions in the same direction on one trading pair.

In standard position modes, successive orders placed in the same direction on a single pair will typically be merged into one combined position – and this can complicate independent management of entries, sizes, and exits. Under the new mode, each filled opening order establishes a separate position with its own margin, liquidation price, and take-profit or stop-loss settings. Traders can therefore scale into a pair at different prices, vary exposure across entries, and manage each position on its own terms.

Because margin and liquidation thresholds are calculated individually, the liquidation of one position does not automatically affect the others, even if a broader market move triggers several liquidations at once. The feature is designed for approaches that rely on staggered entries, concurrent strategies, or separate exit targets on the same market.

The separate isolated margin mode is being released in phases. It is available first in demo trading on Toobit’s web platform and in app version 2.3.8, with live trading to follow soon.

Derivatives account for the majority of activity on centralized exchanges, with derivatives volume reaching $3.40 trillion in August this year (equal to 79.3% of combined spot and derivatives trading). Liquidations in derivatives markets totaled $73.35 billion in the first six months of 2026, reinforcing the practical value of tools that allow tighter, position-by-position risk management.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

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