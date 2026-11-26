Retail investors across multiple financial markets are already turning to artificial intelligence whenever they need to evaluate the latest conditions and consider new positions. An April 2026 Investing.com survey of 938 US retail investors showed that 62% had used AI tools to help them make investment decisions – and of those who had tried AI, 62.4% had applied it to researching assets, and 34.4% used it to generate original trading ideas.

Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, has built a set of AI features that put similar capabilities directly inside its trading environment as part of its own AI-first trading strategy. The new tools cover chart-based analysis, opportunity identification, strategy construction, and automated execution across both spot and futures markets.

Four AI-First Capabilities Cover All Stages of the Trading Process

On Toobit Futures, the SmartK charting mode presents five indicators created by Toobit. These indicators measure the market’s overall direction, entry conditions, alignment across timeframes, the link between volume and price, and momentum. Traders can layer them onto standard charts to clarify market structure and sharpen their plans.

The platform’s AI Trading Assistant covers market analysis and identifying useful setups, and also produces directional views, reference zones for entry, take-profit levels, and stop-loss placements. Separate modes address scalp trading and swing trading.

For traders who want to work with external AI agents, Toobit’s AI Agent Trade Kit provides a connection layer so that agents can issue natural-language instructions to the platform’s spot and futures markets. The Trade Kit’s supporting components include a Model Context Protocol server, a command-line interface, and modular agent skills covering market queries, order placement, and account monitoring.

Automated execution is available through Trading Bots that run Futures Grid and Futures Martingale strategies. Traders using Futures Grid can start from AI-recommended configurations and then adjust price ranges, the number of grid levels, leverage, and more.

Flexible AI Support Options Keep Traders in Control

Traders can decide how much they rely on these new AI tools, which are designed for maximum flexibility. For example, those who prefer to make the final decisions themselves can use Toobit’s AI analysis and planning features for support. Those who want more of the process handled automatically can experiment with the platform’s trading bots and agent-based workflows.

Together, these creative new features give Toobit users concrete ways to apply AI as they research, plan, and execute new trades while navigating the highly volatile cryptocurrency markets.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive on exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.