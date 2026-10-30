CoinDepo Revises Interest Account Yields to Reflect Asset Income and Deposit Length

CoinDepo will revise the Daily and Annual APRs on its interest accounts beginning November 8, 2026. The revisions place the rates in closer step with the income each asset produces and how long client funds stay on the platform.

Client interest is paid from the deployment of deposits into a diversified group of activities that center on lending. At the close of the second quarter of 2026, overcollateralized crypto lending represented 37% of the capital put to work and microcredit programs represented 24%. The balance of the capital supported real-world and private-market investments, liquidity pools, stablecoin yield strategies, and market-neutral trading strategies.

Returns from these activities fund the interest paid to clients, cover operating expenses, and maintain liquidity reserves. The activities carry credit risk, market risk, and counterparty risk.

Under the revised terms, Daily APRs decline for each of the 30 assets shown in CoinDepo’s main comparison table. EURC stays at its present 10% Daily APR. Daily APRs on USDT and USDC move from 17% to 15%, and their Annual APRs move from 23% to 22%. Daily APRs on BTC and ETH move from 12% to 11%, while their Annual APR remains 18%.

Across the 30 assets, the spread between Daily and Annual rates increases from six percentage points to seven. The size of each change differs by asset; FIL’s Annual APR, for example, moves from 18% to 12% as longer-term rates are reset.

Deposit Duration and How Capital Is Deployed

Shorter funding periods require a larger share of capital to remain in liquid form so that withdrawals can be met without delay. That leaves less capital available for higher-yielding lending and investment activity. Longer and more predictable funding periods allow deposits to be matched more closely to those lending and investment opportunities. The wider gap between Daily and Annual APRs reflects the difference in how fully capital can be deployed.

Daily accounts remain open for clients who want continuous access to their funds.

Rates on Accounts Already Open

Monthly, Quarterly, Semi-Annual, and Annual Interest Accounts that are already open continue at their current rates until the present term ends. The revised rates apply only to accounts opened after the effective date and to accounts that renew after that date.

The complete before-and-after comparison appears in CoinDepo’s Earn rate update, together with the platform’s disclosures on the activities that produce client interest.

About CoinDepo

CoinDepo is a centralized digital-asset platform that offers crypto interest accounts and borrowing secured against client portfolios.

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