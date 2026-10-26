CoinDepo Publishes Outcomes of CertiK Web Application Security Assessment

CoinDepo has completed an independent security assessment of its web application, which was recently performed by CertiK. The full results appear on the company’s public CertiK Skynet profile, where the scope of the work, the methods applied, all recorded items, and the current status of CoinDepo’s responses are available for review.

The assessment examined core features of CoinDepo’s web application, the operating rules and business logic that govern the platform’s activity, and the safety and security controls in place. CertiK combined dynamic testing against the live system with detailed manual review. This approach identified items that required attention and evaluated how the application responded during testing.

After CoinDepo completed the related updates, CertiK then carried out a second review that confirmed the reported items had been addressed.

CoinDepo’s Skynet profile lists 18 findings from the web application assessment, 16 of which are marked as resolved, including every item originally classified as critical, high, medium, or low (the remaining two findings are informational and have been acknowledged). Because CoinDepo’s profile is public, the specific items noted during the assessment and the results of the subsequent work can be examined directly.

The report is available now, and can be located by opening CoinDepo’s CertiK Skynet profile and selecting “CoinDepo Web Application” within the Code Audit History section. The same profile also contains the results of an earlier CertiK assessment of the platform’s smart contracts, so both the application layer and the contract layer now have independent evaluations on record.

CoinDepo also participates in CertiK’s “CertiK Hunt” bug bounty program, as part of the firms’ ongoing security collaboration. Invited researchers can submit reports of eligible security issues through the program’s responsible disclosure process, subject to the defined scope and guidelines. This provides a continuing route for external testing that runs in parallel with the formal audits conducted by CertiK.

About CoinDepo

CoinDepo is a centralized digital asset platform offering crypto savings and asset-backed borrowing services. Its products allow users to earn interest on supported digital assets and access liquidity through credit facilities.

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