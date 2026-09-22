Bitcoin Poker Site CoinPoker to Host “The One” Tournament With $5M GTD

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The world’s number one crypto poker site, CoinPoker is spicing things up for tournament stalwarts this October with the unveiling of its largest event to date, dubbed “The One.”

This special crypto tournament will kick off on October 4, barely a week after the site crowns its Global Online Poker Championship (GOPC) winner, and run through October 12, 2026.

The overall guarantee? A staggering $5 million, including a $1 million prize for the first-place finisher. So, this could be the perfect opportunity for someone to become a millionaire.

Players can win their way into the tournament through satellites and freerolls starting September 28, the exact day the GOPC draws to a close.

The One's satellites start from the 28th of September over on @CoinPoker_OFF with a ton of ways to enter. Imagine winning a freeroll and turning it into one million dollars. While this isn't financial advice, $1m USD if it is invested carefully could still yield about a 7%… pic.twitter.com/cknTwLVpJB — DrStraight (@Drstraightpoker) September 17, 2026

How to Participate in CoinPoker’s “The One” Tournament

The countdown to the inaugural “The One” tournament has already begun.

According to CoinPoker, this major event will become its annual flagship tournament, with a $5,000,000 prize pool and a guaranteed $1,000,000 for first place, all from a $250 buy-in.

To top it off, the champion will receive a unique engraved trophy, as well as a digital trophy for permanent display in their Trophy cabinet.

What makes this title even more special is that whoever wins will forever be remembered as the first-ever champion of “The One.”

There will be 26 Day 1 flights in total, running from October 4 to October 11.

The scheduling is structured in a way that caters to different time zones, broadening accessibility for tournament grinders around the world.

Survivors will advance to Day 2, scheduled for October 12, the day the tournament concludes.

But as mentioned earlier, satellites and freerolls feeding into it will go live on September 28, providing an easy pathway for players coming out of the GOPC to get involved right away.

For those interested, here are numerous ways to get into The One:

Buy in directly for $250 and play Day 1 events.

Earn a seat through a direct satellite at several buy-ins from $5.50 up to $55.

Explore step satellites that feed into direct satellites, starting at $0.10.

Enter the tournament completely for free through freerolls.

Secure a seat through the Discord Hero promotion – every month, moderators at CoinPoker’s Discord server will nominate active, positive contributors and the wider community will choose that month’s Discord Hero through voting. September’s Discord Hero will secure a $250 free ticket to The One, along with a coaching session, a temporary Discord Hero role, and a community spotlight.

Unlimited Day 1 entries are allowed, and players who qualify for Day 2 multiple times will advance with their largest chip stack.

Moreover, each entry that qualifies for Day 2 will receive a cash refund of the $250 buy-in through CoinPoker’s “Flight Buy-In Back” policy.

Finally, there is a re-entry promo to offer a free tournament ticket each day to three players who re-enter the most during the Day 1 flights. It has a leaderboard that will reset at 00:00 UTC daily until the end of Day 1 flights.

Is CoinPoker the Best Crypto Poker Site to Join in 2026?

CoinPoker stands apart from the crowd by consistently delivering large-scale tournaments, impressive bonus structures, quality game variety, and most importantly, strong crypto foundations.

Tournaments and cash games form the backbone of CoinPoker’s heavy traffic, drawing in players from across the globe.

Take, for instance, its ongoing GOPC series – this major crypto series features $50 million in total guarantees across 700 Medal Events. There are also signature daily and weekly events, with substantial prize pools.

In terms of cash games, CoinPoker supports quality options such as Pot-Limit Omaha, 5 Card Pot Limit Omaha, No Limit Texas Hold’em, 6 Card Pot Limit Omaha, Double Board Bomb Pots, and All-In or Fold (AoF), with stakes ranging from micro to high limits. These games run 24/7, guaranteeing nonstop action for players of all bankrolls and skill levels.

New poker players are eligible for a welcome bonus of up to $2,000. Additional promo opportunities include CoinRewards, which offers $7 million in cash rewards per month through CoinRaces, Splash Pots, and Bankroll Boosts.

Last month, CoinPoker unveiled the 3-Bet Club, a paid subscription service built to deliver maximum rakeback value to members.

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