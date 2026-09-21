On Monday, September 21, 2026, Bitcoin demonstrated significant resilience, consolidating just below the psychological $82,000 threshold. This steady performance is channeling fresh capital, and spot flows directly into the Bitcoin infrastructure ecosystem. Currently trading around $81,700, marking a 1.7% daily gain and a 4.95% weekly increase, Bitcoin’s market capitalization stands at $1.64 trillion, anchoring a broader $2.8 trillion digital asset market that grew 2.11% today.

The upward momentum triggered a wave of liquidations, with short sellers bearing the brunt, accounting for $242.18 million of the $335.83 million in total market liquidations. Institutional interest remains robust; US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a massive $433.03 million net inflow last Friday, resulting in a positive weekly net flow of $6.21 million despite midweek volatility.

This market strength represents a continuation of the rally that began after last Wednesday’s Federal Reserve interest rate decision, which came shortly after the US Senate voted down the Clarity Act in a procedural vote on Tuesday. Although bearish forecasts dominated the market prior to these events, the subsequent price action has defied the skeptics.

As investors navigate these macro shifts, capital is increasingly flowing into projects designed to optimize and scale Bitcoin’s transaction capabilities. Notably, the Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) presale has secured $33.14 million as it nears its $35 million milestone, fueled by growing anticipation of its late-2026 Layer 2 mainnet launch.

In a notable display of market strength, Bitcoin reclaimed the $80,000 level and is now testing $82,000. This recovery comes in the wake of two major headwinds: the failure of the Clarity Act to advance in the Senate and the Federal Reserve’s first interest rate hike since 2023. The procedural vote on the Clarity Act last Tuesday garnered 49 votes, falling short of the 60 required for advancement, which temporarily dragged BTC below $75,000. The Fed subsequently raised interest rates by 25 basis points, while rising oil prices and climbing Treasury yields added to the macroeconomic pressure.

However, the market quickly reversed course, sparking a series of short squeezes. Bitcoin surged 5.84% on Friday alone, bolstered by the $433.03 million inflow into spot ETFs, with Fidelity and BlackRock leading the charge. This institutional support helped the funds finish the week in positive territory with a $6.21 million net inflow.

Regulatory developments have also provided a more constructive backdrop. The SEC recently issued an exemption allowing on-chain trading of tokenized stocks, the CFTC forwarded new crypto regulatory drafts to the White House, and a House panel advanced legislation directing the Treasury to establish a secure storage facility for a US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Highlighting this technical setup, popular analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared a BTC chart pointing to a constructive market structure as the digital asset approaches the $82,000 level, identifying $82,800 as the midpoint of the next major resistance zone.

With the market successfully absorbing last week’s policy shocks, investor attention is increasingly turning to infrastructure plays like Bitcoin Hyper, which aim to deliver high-speed transaction rails while leveraging Bitcoin’s native security.

The L2 Narrative: Bitcoin Hyper Closes in on $35 Million Presale Milestone

As scaling solutions gain traction, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning itself as a key player. Designed as a high-performance Layer 2 network, it aims to resolve Bitcoin’s base-chain congestion without compromising security. The platform utilizes a non-custodial canonical bridge, allowing users to deposit Bitcoin, while a specialized relay program running on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) monitors Bitcoin block headers and transaction proofs to mint equivalent balances on the L2. Transactions and smart contracts are executed at high speeds on the Layer 2, with transaction batches compressed and committed back to the Bitcoin mainnet using zero-knowledge proofs.

The native HYPER token serves as the utility engine for gas, staking, and DAO governance. The total supply is capped at 21 billion tokens, with allocations structured as follows: 30% for development, 25% for the treasury, 20% for promotion, 15% for staking rewards, and 10% for exchange listings. The mainnet, bridge, and initial dApps are slated to launch in late 2026 at an initial listing price of $0.0137 per token, with the transition to a DAO planned for Q1 2027.

The public presale, which launched at $0.0115, has now reached a price of $0.0136865. Total funds raised have reached $33.14 million, rapidly approaching the current stage target and on track to hit $35 million. Early participants can also stake their acquired tokens immediately to earn a 35% APY.

How to Participate in the HYPER Presale

For investors looking to acquire HYPER tokens ahead of its exchange debut, the process is straightforward. You can visit the official Bitcoin Hyper website, connect a compatible Web3 wallet, and select your preferred purchase amount. Alternatively, the token can be purchased via the Best Wallet application, available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, under the “Upcoming Tokens” tab.

The presale supports multiple payment methods, including ETH, USDT, USDC, BNB, and SOL, as well as bank cards for direct fiat transactions. Staking is currently live with an estimated 35% APY, and the current token price is locked at $0.0136865.

To stay updated on upcoming presale stages, technical milestones, and exchange listing announcements, you can follow Bitcoin Hyper on X and join their official Telegram channel.

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